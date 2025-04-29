Air Methods Welcomes Treg Manning as New Chief Commercial Officer

Manning brings more than three decades of experience to role

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Treg Manning as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to spearhead the organization’s national sales strategy, drive growth and strengthen industry partnerships.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Manning brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving growth, expanding market presence and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Manning joined Airbus Helicopters in 2011 to lead sales in the United States. Since 2014, he has served on the executive team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Airbus Helicopters North America, where he was responsible for leading strategic initiatives and overseeing sales and marketing across the U.S. and Canada.

“Treg’s extensive industry experience and customer focused mindset make him the ideal person to lead our commercial strategy and national sales efforts,” said Rob Hamilton, CEO of Air Methods. “His unique combination of clinical and commercial expertise will help us strengthen partnerships and expand access to lifesaving care in the communities we serve.”

Manning’s passion for air medical services began when a helicopter crew saved a loved one’s life. He started as a flight paramedic at an Air Methods base in San Antonio, TX before transitioning into business development and sales in the early ‘90s. Since then, he has held various management and leadership positions with Bell Helicopter and Air Medical Group Holdings. His deep understanding of rotor-wing aviation and passion for emergency medical services have made him a respected leader in the industry.

“I’m excited to rejoin Air Methods which played such an important role at the beginning of my career. It is an honor to be part of a team so committed to delivering critical care when it’s needed most,” said Manning. “I look forward to building on the company’s strong legacy and working alongside our partners to bring quality lifesaving solutions to communities across the country.”

In his new role at Air Methods, Manning will be responsible for overseeing the company’s national sales strategy, guiding regional teams, and forging new relationships with health systems, first responders, and industry stakeholders. He will officially assume his role in May and be a key member of Air Methods’ Executive Leadership Team.

Attachment

Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.