Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025.

“We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.”

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:

   
  Loan Portfolio Changes
  March 31, 2025 Balance
   June 30, 2024 Balance
   Change ($)
   Change (%)
  (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased $ 2,443,822     $ 1,708,551     $ 735,271       43.03 %
National Lending Originated   1,185,153       981,497       203,656       20.75 %
SBA National   152,319       48,405       103,914       214.68 %
Community Banking   19,495       22,704       (3,209 )     (14.13 %)
Total $ 3,800,789     $ 2,761,157     $ 1,039,632       37.65 %
                               

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

  National Lending Portfolio
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 79,144     $ 217,983     $ 297,127     $ -     $ 153,349     $ 153,349  
Initial net investment basis (1)   74,553       217,983       292,536       -       153,349       153,349  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.33%       8.73%       8.46%       8.67%       10.09%       9.19%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)   8.43%       N/A       8.43%       8.70%       N/A       8.70%  
                                   
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
  Purchased   Originated   Total   Purchased   Originated   Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 901,693     $ 591,292     $ 1,492,985     $ 271,741     $ 284,876     $ 556,617  
Initial net investment basis (1)   821,485       591,292       1,412,777       238,477       284,876       523,353  
                                   
Loan returns during the period:                                  
Yield   8.65%       9.02%       8.77%       8.95%       9.97%       9.34%  
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2)   8.70%       N/A       8.70%       8.98%       N/A       8.98%  
                                   
Total loans as of period end:                                  
Unpaid principal balance $ 2,638,438     $ 1,185,153     $ 3,823,591     $ 1,794,669     $ 975,876     $ 2,770,545  
Net investment basis   2,443,822       1,185,153       3,628,975       1,620,409       975,876       2,596,285  
                                   
(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
 

2.   Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) program.

Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

   
  Interest Income and Yield on Loans
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025
   2024
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 20,074     $ 349     7.05 %   $ 24,640     $ 387     6.32 %
SBA National   121,521       2,975     9.93 %     35,848       1,159     13.00 %
National Lending:                                      
Originated   1,120,756       24,120     8.73 %     953,401       23,909     10.09 %
Purchased   2,387,715       49,034     8.33 %     1,635,494       35,260     8.67 %
Total National Lending   3,508,471       73,154     8.46 %     2,588,895       59,169     9.19 %
Total $ 3,650,066     $ 76,478     8.50 %   $ 2,649,383     $ 60,715     9.22 %
   
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2025
   2024
  Average   Interest       Average   Interest    
  Balance (1)   Income   Yield   Balance (1)   Income   Yield
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking $ 21,330     $ 1,088     6.79 %   $ 25,786     $ 1,242     6.41 %
SBA National   91,481       8,145     11.86 %     30,125       2,833     12.52 %
National Lending:                                      
Originated   1,052,656       71,297     9.02 %     951,129       71,284     9.97 %
Purchased   2,183,068       141,831     8.65 %     1,558,362       104,780     8.95 %
Total National Lending   3,235,724       213,128     8.77 %     2,509,491       176,064     9.34 %
Total $ 3,348,535     $ 222,361     8.85 %   $ 2,565,402     $ 180,139     9.35 %
                                           
(1)   Includes loans held for sale.
 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

   
  Total Return on Purchased Loans
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 48,149     8.18 %   $ 34,045     8.37 %
Transactional income:                      
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   573     0.10 %     130     0.03 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   885     0.15 %     1,215     0.30 %
Total transactional income   1,458     0.25 %     1,345     0.33 %
Total $ 49,607     8.43 %   $ 35,390     8.70 %
   
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
  Income   Return (1)   Income   Return (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 136,055     8.30 %   $ 98,505   8.41 %
Transactional income:                    
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans   734     0.05 %     356   0.03 %
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   5,775     0.35 %     6,275   0.54 %
Total transactional income   6,509     0.40 %     6,631   0.57 %
Total $ 142,564     8.70 %   $ 105,136   8.98 %
                         
(1)   The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
 

2.   Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.

3.   Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
  • An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5.   Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank’s deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM program.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  March 31, 2025   June 30, 2024
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 2,443     $ 2,711  
Short-term investments   341,633       239,447  
Total cash and cash equivalents   344,076       242,158  
             
             
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value   21,473       48,978  
Equity securities, at fair value   7,314       7,013  
Total investment securities   28,787       55,991  
             
SBA loans held for sale   60,339       14,506  
             
Loans:            
Commercial real estate   2,764,809       2,028,280  
Commercial and industrial   852,985       618,846  
Residential real estate   122,466       99,234  
Consumer   190       291  
Total loans   3,740,450       2,746,651  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   46,024       26,709  
Loans, net   3,694,426       2,719,942  
             
             
Premises and equipment, net   25,338       27,144  
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net   1,200       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   16,106       15,751  
Loan servicing rights, net   810       984  
Bank-owned life insurance   19,203       18,830  
Accrued interest receivable   17,445       15,163  
Other assets   20,772       21,734  
Total assets $ 4,228,502     $ 3,132,203  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Demand $ 154,540     $ 146,727  
Savings and interest checking   796,762       732,029  
Money market   94,837       154,504  
Time   2,249,654       1,306,203  
Total deposits   3,295,793       2,339,463  
             
Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances   378,543       345,190  
Lease liability   19,465       20,252  
Other liabilities   67,185       50,664  
Total liabilities   3,760,986       2,755,569  
             
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
             
             
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares          
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024   -       -  
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;            
8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at          
March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively   8,525       8,128  
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;            
No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 -     -  
Additional paid-in capital   97,078       64,762  
Retained earnings   361,901       303,927  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   12       (183 )
Total shareholders' equity   467,516       376,634  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,228,502     $ 3,132,203  
               


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended March 31,   Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024
Interest and dividend income:                          
Interest and fees on loans $ 76,478     $ 60,715     $ 222,361     $ 180,139  
Interest on available-for-sale securities   352       596       1,383       1,639  
Other interest and dividend income   3,996       3,179       12,104       9,541  
Total interest and dividend income   80,826       64,490       235,848       191,319  
                           
Interest expense:                          
Deposits   30,593       23,340       89,959       63,772  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,057       4,401       11,754       16,247  
Obligation under capital lease agreements   225       237       691       664  
Total interest expense   34,875       27,978       102,404       80,683  
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses   45,951       36,512       133,444       110,636  
Provision for credit losses   2,908       596       5,275       1,221  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses   43,043       35,916       128,169       109,415  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Fees for other services to customers   362       320       1,197       1,218  
Gain on sales of SBA loans   6,014       1,015       14,915       1,837  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   79       (55 )     106       17  
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net   -       -       -       (9 )
Bank-owned life insurance income   124       116       372       348  
Correspondent fee income   16       40       69       183  
Other noninterest income   24       106       28       194  
Total noninterest income   6,619       1,542       16,687       3,788  
                           
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   12,477       10,784       34,947       30,409  
Occupancy and equipment expense   1,275       1,072       3,456       3,277  
Professional fees   669       503       1,985       1,784  
Data processing fees   1,496       1,376       4,605       3,823  
Marketing expense   89       256       318       738  
Loan acquisition and collection expense   2,270       813       5,626       2,402  
FDIC insurance expense   468       273       1,756       917  
Other noninterest expense   1,399       1,352       4,203       4,138  
Total noninterest expense   20,143       16,429       56,896       47,488  
Income before income tax expense   29,519       21,029       87,960       65,715  
Income tax expense   10,838       7,164       29,734       22,624  
Net income $ 18,681     $ 13,865     $ 58,226     $ 43,091  
                           
                           
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   8,216,746       7,509,320       8,047,775       7,510,065  
Diluted   8,394,964       7,595,124       8,232,435       7,602,844  
                           
Earnings per common share:                          
Basic $ 2.27     $ 1.85     $ 7.24     $ 5.74  
Diluted   2.23       1.83       7.07       5.67  
                               
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.03     $ 0.03  
                               


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                          
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Investment securities $ 32,963     $ 352     4.33 %   $ 60,211     $ 596     3.98 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   3,650,066       76,478     8.50 %     2,649,383       60,715     9.22 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   16,657       301     7.33 %     17,636       449     10.24 %
Short-term investments (4)   336,877       3,695     4.45 %     204,869       2,730     5.36 %
Total interest-earning assets   4,036,563       80,826     8.12 %     2,932,099       64,490     8.85 %
Cash and due from banks   2,332                   2,446              
Other non-interest earning assets   39,847                   50,227              
Total assets $ 4,078,742                 $ 2,984,772              
                                       
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
NOW accounts $ 566,932     $ 5,190     3.71 %   $ 524,301     $ 5,767     4.42 %
Money market accounts   116,647       754     2.62 %     190,379       1,619     3.42 %
Savings accounts   198,094       1,365     2.79 %     140,737       1,126     3.22 %
Time deposits   2,129,320       23,284     4.43 %     1,185,558       14,828     5.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,010,993       30,593     4.12 %     2,040,975       23,340     4.60 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   372,029       4,057     4.42 %     396,130       4,401     4.47 %
Lease liability   19,340       225     4.72 %     20,981       237     4.54 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,402,362       34,875     4.16 %     2,458,086       27,978     4.58 %
                                       
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   183,348                   163,042              
Other liabilities   33,025                   24,571              
Total liabilities   3,618,735                   2,645,699              
Shareholders' equity   460,007                   339,073              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,078,742                 $ 2,984,772              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 45,951                 $ 36,512      
                                       
Interest rate spread                 3.96 %                   4.27 %
Net interest margin (5)                 4.62 %                   5.01 %
                                       
Cost of funds (6)                 3.94 %                   4.29 %
                                       
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                      
Interest-earning assets:                                      
Investment securities $ 42,865     $ 1,383     4.30 %   $ 60,060     $ 1,639     3.63 %
Loans (1) (2) (3)   3,348,535       222,361     8.85 %     2,565,402       180,139     9.35 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   16,190       977     8.04 %     20,415       1,331     8.68 %
Short-term investments (4)   302,262       11,127     4.90 %     204,252       8,210     5.35 %
Total interest-earning assets   3,709,852       235,848     8.47 %     2,850,129       191,319     8.93 %
Cash and due from banks   2,219                   2,482              
Other non-interest earning assets   55,078                   58,609              
Total assets $ 3,767,149                 $ 2,911,220              
                                       
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:                                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
NOW accounts $ 570,906     $ 17,014     3.97 %   $ 507,594     $ 16,548     4.34 %
Money market accounts   131,481       2,972     3.01 %     226,072       5,760     3.39 %
Savings accounts   188,053       4,575     3.24 %     118,044       2,603     2.93 %
Time deposits   1,864,771       65,398     4.67 %     1,061,399       38,861     4.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,755,211       89,959     4.35 %     1,913,109       63,772     4.44 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   357,020       11,754     4.39 %     463,065       16,247     4.67 %
Lease liability   19,655       691     4.68 %     21,373       664     4.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,131,886       102,404     4.36 %     2,397,547       80,683     4.48 %
                                       
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits and escrow accounts   182,877                   166,955              
Other liabilities   29,877                   24,388              
Total liabilities   3,344,640                   2,588,890              
Shareholders' equity   422,509                   322,330              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,767,149                 $ 2,911,220              
                                       
Net interest income         $ 133,444                 $ 110,636      
                                       
Interest rate spread                 4.11 %                   4.45 %
Net interest margin (5)                 4.79 %                   5.17 %
                                       
Cost of funds (6)                 4.12 %                   4.19 %
                                       
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Net interest income $ 45,951     $ 48,490     $ 39,000     $ 37,935     $ 36,512  
Provision for credit losses   2,908       1,944       422       547       596  
Noninterest income   6,619       5,949       4,119       2,092       1,542  
Noninterest expense   20,143       19,066       17,685       17,079       16,429  
Net income   18,681       22,440       17,106       15,140       13,865  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,216,746       8,044,345       7,886,148       7,765,868       7,509,320  
Diluted   8,394,964       8,197,568       8,108,688       7,910,692       7,595,124  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic $ 2.27     $ 2.79     $ 2.17     $ 1.95     $ 1.85  
Diluted   2.23       2.74       2.11       1.91       1.83  
                   
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                   
Return on average assets   1.86%       2.24%       2.09%       1.99%       1.87%  
Return on average equity   16.47%       21.14%       17.53%       16.56%       16.45%  
Net interest rate spread (1)   3.96%       4.21%       4.18%       4.41%       4.27%  
Net interest margin (2)   4.62%       4.88%       4.90%       5.13%       5.01%  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)   38.32%       35.02%       41.01%       42.67%       43.17%  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.00%       1.90%       2.16%       2.24%       2.21%  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   118.64%       118.24%       118.48%       118.78%       119.28%  
                   
  As of:
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Nonperforming loans:                  
Originated portfolio:                  
Residential real estate $ 2,407     $ 2,446     $ 3,976     $ 2,502     $ 2,573  
Commercial real estate   3,197       3,662       4,682       1,407       2,075  
Commercial and industrial   6,945       6,696       6,684       6,520       6,928  
Consumer   3       5       -       -       -  
Total originated portfolio   12,552       12,809       15,342       10,429       11,576  
Total purchased portfolio   19,680       17,257       21,830       17,832       16,370  
Total nonperforming loans   32,232       30,066       37,172       28,261       27,946  
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net   1,200       1,200       -       -       -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 33,432     $ 31,266     $ 37,172     $ 28,261     $ 27,946  
                   
Past due loans to total loans   0.91%       0.85%       0.89%       0.95%       1.13%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.86%       0.84%       1.06%       1.02%       1.05%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.79%       0.77%       0.94%       0.90%       0.93%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.23%       1.25%       1.25%       0.97%       0.98%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   142.79%       148.92%       117.40%       94.51%       92.83%  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,082     $ 869     $ 1,604     $ 1,347     $ 2,225  
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)   521.47%       542.12%       604.38%       482.13%       509.08%  
Net loans to deposits   112.10%       112.52%       110.70%       116.88%       118.15%  
Purchased loans to total loans   65.33%       66.63%       69.11%       61.88%       60.99%  
Equity to total assets   11.06%       10.88%       9.96%       12.02%       11.73%  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   12.72%       12.66%       11.45%       13.84%       13.24%  
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.97%       13.91%       12.70%       14.82%       14.22%  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   11.45%       11.16%       12.06%       12.30%       11.79%  
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $ 467,516     $ 444,101     $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913  
Less: Preferred stock   -       -       -       -       -  
Common shareholders’ equity   467,516       444,101       392,557       376,634       351,913  
Less: Intangible assets (5)   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 467,516     $ 444,101     $ 392,557     $ 376,634     $ 351,913  
                   
Common shares outstanding   8,525,362       8,492,856       8,212,026       8,127,690       7,977,690  
Book value per common share $ 54.84     $ 52.29     $ 47.80     $ 46.34     $ 44.11  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6)   54.84       52.29       47.80       46.34       44.11  
                   
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset.
(6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
 

For More Information:
Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, Maine 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3249
www.northeastbank.com


