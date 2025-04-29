Submit Release
Gulf Island Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.877.704.4453 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and cleaning and environmental services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.

COMPANY INFORMATION
   
Richard W. Heo Westley S. Stockton
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
713.714.6100 713.714.6100
   

