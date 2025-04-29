Submit Release
Strong Demand Delivers Another Record Quarter for Stride

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024

  • Revenue of $613.4 million, compared with $520.8 million.
  • Income from operations of $130.8 million, compared with $88.3 million.
  • Net income of $99.3 million, compared with $69.7 million.
  • Diluted net income per share of $2.02, compared with $1.60.
  • Adjusted operating income of $141.7 million, compared with $96.4 million. (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $168.3 million, compared with $120.5 million. (1)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

  Three Months Ended March 31,   Change 2025/2024  
  2025   2024   $   %  
  (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)  
Revenues $ 613,376   $ 520,837   $ 92,539   17.8 %  
                       
Income from operations   130,786     88,313     42,473   48.1 %  
Adjusted operating income (1)   141,744     96,410     45,334   47.0 %  
                       
Net income   99,346     69,687     29,659   42.6 %  
Net income per share, diluted   2.02     1.60     0.42   26.3 %  
                       
EBITDA (1)   159,727     115,297     44,430   38.5 %  
Adjusted EBITDA (1)   168,275     120,547     47,728   39.6 %  


(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.


Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024

  • Revenue of $1,751.7 million, compared with $1,505.9 million.
  • Income from operations of $303.2 million, compared with $175.9 million.
  • Net income of $236.6 million, compared with $141.4 million.
  • Diluted net income per share of $4.95, compared with $3.26.
  • Adjusted operating income of $335.7 million, compared with $206.0 million. (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $412.6 million, compared with $278.7 million. (1)

Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

  Nine Months Ended March 31,   Change 2025/2024  
  2025   2024     $   %  
  (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)  
Revenues $ 1,751,670   $ 1,505,886   $ 245,784   16.3 %  
                       
Income from operations   303,229     175,922     127,307   72.4 %  
Adjusted operating income (1)   335,673     206,044     129,629   62.9 %  
                       
Net income   236,621     141,401     95,220   67.3 %  
Net income per share, diluted   4.95     3.26     1.69   51.8 %  
                       
EBITDA (1)   387,699     257,386     130,313   50.6 %  
Adjusted EBITDA (1)   412,621     278,658     133,963   48.1 %  


(1) To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.


Revenue Data

                                             
    Three Months Ended             Nine Months Ended          
    March 31,   Change 2025 / 2024   March 31,   Change 2025 / 2024
    2025   2024   $   %   2025   2024   $   %
    (In thousands, except percentages)
                                             
General Education   $ 370,821   $ 328,894   $ 41,927     12.7 %   $ 1,054,542     942,135   $ 112,407     11.9 %
Career Learning                                            
Middle - High School     223,868     167,919     55,949     33.3 %     635,832     483,972     151,860     31.4 %
Adult     18,687     24,024     (5,337 )   (22.2 %)     61,296     79,779     (18,483 )   (23.2 %)
Total Career Learning     242,555     191,943     50,612     26.4 %     697,128     563,751     133,377     23.7 %
Total Revenues   $ 613,376   $ 520,837   $ 92,539     17.8 %   $ 1,751,670     1,505,886   $ 245,784     16.3 %
                                             

Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data

Third quarter enrollments averaged 240.2K, up 21.1% compared to 198.4K enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Of the total average enrollments, 98.7K were Career Learning enrollments, up 33.7% compared to 73.8K Career Learning enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.

Revenue per enrollment for the third quarter was $2,415, down slightly compared to $2,420 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,516, up 0.4%, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,269, down 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $754.6 million, compared with $714.2 million reported at June 30, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $15.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and were comprised of $0.2 million of property and equipment, $10.0 million of capitalized software development and $5.6 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is raising its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $455 million to $465 million. (1)
(1) In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.


Conference Call

The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com.

Investor Contact

Timothy Casey
Vice President, Investor Relations
Stride, Inc.
tcasey@k12.com

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements about future Revenue, adjusted operating income, capital expenditures and effective tax rate. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “outlook,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continues,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “will be,”expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with our contracts, federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; change in law, governmental policy and/or regulations; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Financial Statements

The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Stride Inc.’s website at www.stridelearning.com.

STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 		 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    March 31,   March 31,  
    2025     2024     2025     2024    
    (In thousands except share and per share data)              
Revenues   $ 613,376     $ 520,837     $ 1,751,670     $ 1,505,886    
Instructional costs and services     364,086       319,508       1,046,670       930,495    
Gross margin     249,290       201,329       705,000       575,391    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     118,504       113,016       401,771       399,469    
Income from operations     130,786       88,313       303,229       175,922    
Interest expense, net     (2,787 )     (2,404 )     (7,810 )     (6,494 )  
Other income, net     7,360       7,678       23,469       19,381    
Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments     135,359       93,587       318,888       188,809    
Income tax expense     (35,450 )     (24,657 )     (80,088 )     (48,383 )  
Income (loss) from equity method investments     (563 )     757       (2,179 )     975    
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 99,346     $ 69,687     $ 236,621     $ 141,401    
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:                          
Basic   $ 2.31     $ 1.63     $ 5.50     $ 3.32    
Diluted   $ 2.02     $ 1.60     $ 4.95     $ 3.26    
Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:                          
Basic     43,092,682       42,684,561       42,992,727       42,581,869    
Diluted     49,181,728       43,655,841       47,798,923       43,389,903    
                           


STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 		 
    March 31,   June 30,  
    2025     2024    
          (audited)  
    (In thousands except share and per share data)  
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 528,547     $ 500,614    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,680 and $31,298     699,817       472,754    
Inventories, net     22,375       36,748    
Prepaid expenses     49,733       29,164    
Marketable securities     195,144       191,672    
Other current assets     17,361       14,494    
Total current assets     1,512,977       1,245,446    
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     46,011       54,503    
Property and equipment, net     88,490       50,856    
Capitalized software, net     76,932       81,952    
Capitalized curriculum development costs, net     55,860       53,232    
Intangible assets, net     52,759       60,282    
Goodwill     246,676       246,676    
Deferred tax asset     3,363       7,200    
Deposits and other assets     124,876       120,318    
Total assets   $ 2,207,944     $ 1,920,465    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable   $ 40,204     $ 40,970    
Accrued liabilities     71,185       60,796    
Accrued compensation and benefits     68,959       64,878    
Deferred revenue     32,902       35,742    
Current portion of finance lease liability     44,011       29,146    
Current portion of operating lease liability     12,306       12,748    
Total current liabilities     269,567       244,280    
Long-term finance lease liability     52,763       26,452    
Long-term operating lease liability     36,790       45,192    
Long-term debt     415,913       414,675    
Other long-term liabilities     15,539       13,841    
Total liabilities     790,572       744,440    
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders’ equity              
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding              
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,824,622 and 48,576,164 shares issued; and 43,489,879 and 43,241,421 shares outstanding, respectively     4       4    
Additional paid-in capital     724,767       720,033    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (50 )     (42 )  
Retained earnings     795,133       558,512    
Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost     (102,482 )     (102,482 )  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,417,372       1,176,025    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,207,944     $ 1,920,465    
               


STRIDE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 		 
    Nine Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024    
    (In thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities              
Net income   $ 236,621     $ 141,401    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization expense     84,470       81,464    
Stock-based compensation expense     24,922       21,272    
Deferred income taxes     5,655       (4,629 )  
Provision for credit losses     13,357       18,895    
Amortization of fees on debt     1,238       1,236    
Noncash operating lease expense     9,230       11,055    
Other     1,712       1,444    
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable     (240,429 )     (133,144 )  
Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets     (3,643 )     (2,763 )  
Accounts payable     (528 )     (11,585 )  
Accrued liabilities     8,463       (9,875 )  
Accrued compensation and benefits     4,149       4,834    
Operating lease liability     (9,583 )     (11,695 )  
Deferred revenue and other liabilities     (1,142 )     (1,315 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities     134,492       106,595    
Cash flows from investing activities              
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,350 )     (1,500 )  
Capitalized software development costs     (28,605 )     (30,130 )  
Capitalized curriculum development costs     (15,451 )     (13,534 )  
Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions     (1,681 )     (693 )  
Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities     221,530       107,020    
Purchases of marketable securities     (227,786 )     (162,179 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (53,343 )     (101,016 )  
Cash flows from financing activities              
Repayments on finance lease obligations     (29,957 )     (32,212 )  
Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding     (20,672 )     (7,597 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (50,629 )     (39,809 )  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     30,520       (34,230 )  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     500,614       410,807    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 531,134     $ 376,577    
               
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of March 31st:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 528,547     $ 376,577    
Other current assets (restricted cash)     476          
Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)     2,111          
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 531,134     $ 376,577    
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.
  • EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and
  • in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  March 31,   March 31,  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
  (In thousands)          
Income from operations $ 130,786   $ 88,313   $ 303,229   $ 175,922  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,410     2,847     7,522     8,850  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,548     5,250     24,922     21,272  
Adjusted operating income   141,744     96,410     335,673     206,044  
                 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		   Nine Months Ended
March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
  (In thousands)
Net income $ 99,346     $ 69,687     $ 236,621     $ 141,401  
Interest expense, net   2,787       2,404       7,810       6,494  
Other income, net   (7,360 )     (7,678 )     (23,469 )     (19,381 )
Income tax expense   35,450       24,657       80,088       48,383  
(Income) loss from equity method investments   563       (757 )     2,179       (975 )
Depreciation and amortization   28,941       26,984       84,470       81,464  
EBITDA   159,727       115,297       387,699       257,386  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,548       5,250       24,922       21,272  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 168,275     $ 120,547     $ 412,621     $ 278,658  
               

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

  Year Ended
June 30, 2025
  Low   High
  (In millions)
Income from operations $ 411.2   $ 417.7
Stock-based compensation expense   34.0     37.0
Amortization of intangible assets   9.8     10.3
Adjusted operating income $ 455.0   $ 465.0
       




Legal Disclaimer:

