JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales up 26% vs. prior year; Board approves 25 cent quarterly dividend

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025

  • Net sales were $113.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $23.2 million or 26%, driven in part by demand for product related to last quarter’s film releases
  • Gross margin of 34.4% vs. 23.4% in Q1 2024, driven by improved margin of new product launches along with significantly reduced inventory obsolescence expense and retailer markdowns
  • Gross profit of $39.0 million, up $17.9 million compared to $21.1 million in Q1 2024
  • Operating loss of $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $21.3 million in Q1 2024
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per share) in Q1 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million vs. $(17.2) million in Q1 2024

Management Commentary
“We are happy to share our results after a strong start to the year at JAKKS. We’ve seen great consumer reaction year-to-date with solid consumer sales across major accounts and major markets.” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. ““It has certainly been a moment of reflection to see our industry’s long-standing tradition of building substantial global partnerships come under scrutiny. Yet rather than viewing this as a setback, we see it as an opportunity to showcase the agility, innovation, and resilience that define not only our industry — but especially JAKKS as a nimble, focused company.

We’re proud to have restored our fortress balance sheet — a critical milestone for our long-term success. We have maintained a strong liquidity position and a prudent capital structure that not only shields us in times of volatility but also positions us to move swiftly on growth opportunities. This disciplined approach gives us the confidence to invest in our future with a flexible financial foundation — even when the external environment is less predictable. In 2023, we eliminated all long-term debt and completed the repurchase of our preferred stock, giving us a clean and stable balance sheet. This not only enhances our ability to respond quickly to market shifts but also allows us to dedicate more energy and focus to driving our core business forward and pursuing new, high-potential opportunities.

We continue to create products that resonate with consumers globally, and we’re especially excited about what’s coming to market over the next twelve months. While the current environment in the United States has presented some unique challenges — particularly in the month of April — our foresight in building up strong infrastructure and capable teams in Europe and Latin America is already paying off. These regions are delivering real growth, and we see significant runway ahead.

We remain actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation in the U.S. and are positioning ourselves to maximize performance in 2025, while keeping our medium- and long-term goals firmly in sight. We believe our seasoned team, global presence, and financial strength give us a clear advantage in navigating uncertainty — and ultimately emerging stronger.”

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record May 30, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results
Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $113.3 million, up 26% versus $90.1 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were up 30% globally to $107.4 million and sales of Costumes were down 19% to $5.8 million compared to last year. North America sales were $92.2 million, up from $73.8 million last year. International sales were $21.0 million, up from $16.3 million last year, led by a 100+% increase from Europe, which grew from $5.7 million to $11.8 million.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $59.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $53.2 million, compared to $46.3 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)  
                       
          March 31,   December 31,    
            2025         2024       2024      
          (In thousands)    
Assets          
Current assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,188       $ 35,290     $ 69,936      
  Restricted cash     207         202       201      
  Accounts receivable, net     95,611         79,875       131,629      
  Inventory     53,163         46,341       52,780      
  Prepaid expenses and other assets     19,854         19,087       14,141      
    Total current assets     228,023         180,795       268,687      
                         
Property and equipment     142,493         138,066       142,623      
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     124,592         122,694       126,981      
  Property and equipment, net     17,901         15,372       15,642      
                         
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     52,721         22,965       53,254      
Deferred income tax assets, net     70,404         68,142       70,394      
Goodwill     35,085         34,997       35,111      
Other long-term assets     1,737         2,063       1,781      
    Total assets   $ 405,871       $ 324,334     $ 444,869      
                         
                         
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity            
                         
Current liabilities:                  
  Accounts payable   $ 44,489       $ 31,683     $ 42,560      
  Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)     -         8,689       13,461      
  Accrued expenses     37,200         37,201       48,456      
  Reserve for sales returns and allowances     26,229         27,859       35,817      
  Income taxes payable     1,093         -       1,035      
  Short term operating lease liabilities     9,806         8,237       8,091      
    Total current liabilities     118,817         113,669       149,420      
                         
Long term operating lease liabilities     47,110         15,961       48,433      
Accrued expenses - long term     2,909         3,183       2,563      
Income taxes payable     2,009         3,295       3,620      
    Total liabilities     170,845         136,108       204,036      
                         
Stockholders' equity:                  
  Common stock, $.001 par value     11         11       11      
  Additional paid-in capital     295,931         292,024       297,198      
  Accumulated deficit     (44,860 )       (88,117 )     (39,692 )    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,556 )       (16,192 )     (17,184 )    
    Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity     234,526         187,726       240,333      
  Non-controlling interests     500         500       500      
    Total stockholders' equity     235,026         188,226       240,833      
    Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity   $ 405,871       $ 324,334     $ 444,869      
                         
                         
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)          
          March 31,        
Key Balance Sheet Data:     2025         2024          
                         
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)     76         81          
Inventory turnover (DSI)     64         61          
                         
          Three Months Ended March 31,        
                 
Condensed Cash Flow Data:     2025         2024          
                         
Cash flows used in operating activities   $ (1,700 )     $ (12,863 )        
Cash flows used in investing activities     (3,065 )       (3,634 )        
Cash flows used in financing activities and other     (5,977 )       (20,565 )        
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ (10,742 )     $ (37,062 )        
                         
Capital expenditures   $ (2,070 )     $ (2,228 )        
                         



    JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
      Three Months Ended March 31,        
             
        2025         2024     Δ (%)    
      (In thousands, except per share data)        
                     
Net sales $ 113,253       $ 90,076     26   %  
Less: Cost of sales                
  Cost of goods   54,626         53,821     1      
  Royalty expense   18,168         13,776     32      
  Amortization of tools and molds   1,446         1,427     1      
  Cost of sales   74,240         69,024     8      
    Gross profit   39,013         21,052     85      
Direct selling expenses   8,696         8,097     7      
General and administrative expenses   33,961         34,192     (1 )    
Depreciation and amortization   113         87     30      
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   42,770         42,376     1      
    Loss from operations   (3,757 )       (21,324 )   (82 )    
Other income (expense):                
  Other income (expense), net   5         138     (96 )    
  Interest income   362         376     (4 )    
  Interest expense   (155 )       (143 )   8      
Loss before benefit from income taxes   (3,545 )       (20,953 )   (83 )    
Benefit from income taxes   (1,163 )       (6,728 )   (83 )    
Net loss   (2,382 )       (14,225 )   (83 )    
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   -         280     nm      
Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (2,382 )     $ (14,505 )   (84 ) %  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,382 )     $ (13,175 )   (82 ) %  
  Loss per share - basic & diluted $ (0.21 )     $ (1.27 )        
  Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted   11,146         10,354          
                     
      Three Months Ended March 31,        
             
        2025         2024     Δ bps    
                Fav/(Unfav)  
Net sales   100.0   %     100.0   % -      
Less: Cost of sales                
  Cost of goods   48.3         59.7     1,140      
  Royalty expense   16.0         15.3     (70 )    
  Amortization of tools and molds   1.3         1.6     30.0      
  Cost of sales   65.6         76.6     1,100      
    Gross profit   34.4         23.4     1,100      
Direct selling expenses   7.7         9.0     130      
General and administrative expenses   29.9         38.0     810      
Depreciation and amortization   0.1         0.1     -      
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   37.7         47.1     940      
    Loss from operations   (3.3 )       (23.7 )   2,040      
Other income (expense):                
  Other income (expense), net   -         0.2          
  Interest income   0.3         0.4          
  Interest expense   (0.1 )       (0.2 )        
Loss before benefit from income taxes   (3.1 )       (23.3 )        
Benefit from income taxes   (1.0 )       (7.5 )        
Net loss   (2.1 )       (15.8 )        
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   -         0.3          
Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.   (2.1 ) %     (16.1 ) %      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   (2.1 ) %     (14.6 ) %      
                     



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended March 31,          
             
      2025       2024     Δ ($)      
    (In thousands)          
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA                  
Net loss   $ (2,382 )   $ (14,225 )   $ 11,843        
  Interest expense     155       143       12        
  Interest income     (362 )     (376 )     14        
  Benefit from income taxes     (1,163 )     (6,728 )     5,565        
  Depreciation and amortization     1,559       1,514       45        
EBITDA     (2,193 )     (19,672 )     17,479        
Adjustments:                  
Other (income) expense, net     (5 )     (138 )     133        
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,552       2,575       (23 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 354     $ (17,235 )   $ 17,589        
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %     0.3   %   (19.1 ) % 1940 bps      
                   
                   
    Trailing Twelve Months Ended
March 31,		          
             
      2025       2024     Δ ($)      
    (In thousands)          
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA                  
TTM net income   $ 46,043     $ 29,206     $ 16,837        
  Interest expense     1,107       3,591       (2,484 )      
  Interest income     (827 )     (1,603 )     776        
  Provision for income taxes     11,097       1,488       9,609        
  Depreciation and amortization     10,091       10,659       (568 )      
TTM EBITDA     67,511       43,341       24,170        
Adjustments:                  
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)     -       276       (276 )      
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)     -       289       (289 )      
Other (income) expense, net     (169 )     (263 )     94        
Restricted stock compensation expense     9,512       8,513       999        
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability     -       8,176       (8,176 )      
Molds and tooling capitalization     -       (1,751 )     1,751        
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       1,023       (1,023 )      
TTM Adjusted EBITDA   $ 76,854     $ 59,604     $ 17,250        
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %     10.8   %   8.6   % 220 bps      
                   
                   
    Three Months Ended March 31,          
      2025       2024     Δ ($)      
    (In thousands, except per share data)          
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders                  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (2,382 )   $ (13,175 )   $ 10,793        
Restricted stock compensation expense     2,552       2,575       (23 )      
Tax impact of additional charges     (524 )     (657 )     133        
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (354 )   $ (11,257 )   $ 10,903        
Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (1.09 )   $ 1.06        
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted     11,146       10,354       792        
                   



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
             
             
(In thousands) Q1  
Divisions   2025   2024   2023 % Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		  
Toys/Consumer Products $ 107,438 $ 82,910 $ 97,893 29.6 % -15.3 %  
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up   55,463   40,574   47,843 36.7 % -15.2 %  
Action Play & Collectibles   42,881   33,008   37,846 29.9 % -12.8 %  
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys   9,094   9,328   12,204 -2.5 % -23.6 %  
Costumes $ 5,815 $ 7,166 $ 9,591 -18.9 % -25.3 %  
Total $ 113,253 $ 90,076 $ 107,484 25.7 % -16.2 %  
             
             
             
(In thousands) Q1  
Regions   2025   2024   2023 % Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		  
United States $ 88,944 $ 70,430 $ 80,443 26.3 % -12.4 %  
Europe   11,810   5,735   10,162 105.9 % -43.6 %  
Latin America   7,459   7,996   9,204 -6.7 % -13.1 %  
Canada   3,279   3,370   4,054 -2.7 % -16.9 %  
Asia   751   965   1,380 -22.2 % -30.1 %  
Australia & New Zealand   613   1,346   1,608 -54.5 % -16.3 %  
Middle East & Africa   397   234   633 69.7 % -63.0 %  
TOTAL JAKKS $ 113,253 $ 90,076 $ 107,484 25.7 % -16.2 %  
             
             
(In thousands) Q1  
Regions   2025   2024   2023 % Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		  
North America $ 92,223 $ 73,800 $ 84,497 25.0 % -12.7 %  
International   21,030   16,276   22,987 29.2 % -29.2 %  
Total $ 113,253 $ 90,076 $ 107,484 25.7 % -16.2 %  
             




