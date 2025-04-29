Submit Release
Wix to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 21, 2025

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/

What:   Wix First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call
When:    Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:    8:30 a.m. ET

Registration:
   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bxbhc62 
Replay &   Replay is available for 12 months
Materials:   https://investors.wix.com/ 



About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

Investor Relations: ir@wix.com 
Media Relations: pr@wix.com

