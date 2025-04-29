3 events to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day and other places to bird-watch this spring

Salt Lake City — Spring is here, which means wildlife migrations are in full swing in Utah. Bird-watching is a great opportunity to get outdoors and see a wide variety of birds during their annual migrations — and enjoy the fun challenge of trying to identify them!

World Migratory Bird Day is May 10 and celebrates the migration of nearly 350 species of migratory birds between nesting habitats in North America and non-breeding grounds in Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Whether you are a bird-watching enthusiast or just like being outside in nature, here are three events and several other great places to see migrating birds in Utah this spring:

Events

World Migratory Bird Day at Eccles Wildlife Education Center

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be hosting a bird-themed event on Saturday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DWR's George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington. The Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area is home to a wide variety of birds, with nearly 330 species migrating through the area each spring and fall. Binoculars will be available for use by those who want to bird-watch on the trails of the wetland.

Participants can also enjoy family-friendly activities, crafts and interactive exhibits. While the event is free, participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite.

As part of the event, participants can also check out a local art exhibit at the center, featuring wildlife found at the Great Salt Lake. The exhibit will be on display at the education center from May 3-17 (excluding May 6-7).

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival

The 27th annual Great Salt Lake Bird Festival is an exciting opportunity to see and learn more about birds in Utah. Sponsored by Davis County, this event will take place May 15-18 at a variety of locations around the Wasatch Front. The festival offers a variety of birding field trips, some of which will be led by DWR biologists and take place at DWR waterfowl management areas. The 3-day event will also offer other activities, including workshops, family events and a vendor fair.

BLM World Migratory Bird Day Event

The Bureau of Land Management will also be hosting a World Migratory Bird Day Event on Saturday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to noon at Northlake Park at 500 W. 2000 South in Lehi. The DWR is partnering on the event and will have a booth to provide the public with information about bird conservation efforts in Utah and different bird community science efforts people can get involved with.

The event will also include a bird-watching tour with the Great Salt Lake Audubon Society at 7 a.m., followed by activities for kids and an opportunity for homeowners to learn more about helping birds.

Bird-watching locations

If you want to do some bird-watching on your own this year, early mornings (between 6-9 a.m.) are great times to locate birds, since they tend to be very vocal and active during those hours.

It's also helpful to use binoculars and to have a bird identification book — or an online resource — within reach during your birding trip. Both can be very useful in identifying the different bird species you may see. Visit the DWR website for more bird-watching resources.

Northern Utah

Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge: Visitors can enjoy a self-guided 12-mile automobile tour at this national wildlife refuge and see a variety of birds that use the refuge as a migratory stopover. The tour route is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Find more details on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

Antelope Island State Park: This is a great spot to see a variety of shorebirds that use the Great Salt Lake and is also home to burrowing owls.

Mountain reservoirs: East Canyon, Hyrum, Echo and Pineview reservoirs are all great places to view common loons on their migration north to their breeding territories.

Central Utah

Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge: This is arguably one of the best places to see birds in Utah.

Utah Lake State Park: The park and the airport dike road are great places to see migrating birds. Young ducklings and goslings can often be seen in the Provo River and Utah Lake during late April and May.

River corridors and other wetland areas: The Provo River Trail, Spanish Fork River, Hobble Creek Trail and Jordan River Trails are also great bird-watching locations.

Northeastern Utah

Ouray National Wildlife Refuge: This location also offers a self-guided 9-mile automobile tour that provides a great opportunity to view several different habitats and birds, especially from the observation tower. Find more details on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

Pelican Lake: This waterbody has a large diversity of waterfowl and migratory songbirds.

Red Canyon Overlook near Flaming Gorge: This area offers an opportunity to see some high-elevation birds.

Stewart Lake Waterfowl Management Area

Mountain reservoirs: Big Sandwash, Matt Warner, Red Fleet and Steinaker reservoirs are great places to view migrating common loons. You can also often see pelicans at Matt Warner Reservoir this time of year. All of these reservoirs are ideal places to see small songbirds, as well, due to the variety of habitats they offer.

Southeastern Utah

Mill Creek: This area near Moab is a great spot for viewing migrating birds.

Desert Lake Waterfowl Management Area

Scott and Norma Matheson Wetlands Preserve: This is a great area to see migrating birds. The main entrance is currently closed due to flooding, but visitors can still get in through the open back entrance. Parking details can be found on the website.

Southern Utah

If you are interested in bird-watching from the comfort of your own home, you can find a few tips on the DWR website.