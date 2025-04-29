Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Home Community at Marsh Harbor in Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest Jacksonville-area community, Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor, in Ponte Vedra, Florida. This new community, located at 451 Tidal Vista Way in Ponte Vedra, offers expansive luxury homes nestled into the beautiful marshes along the Intracoastal Waterway in an exclusive, gated setting.





“With its scenic home sites and sought-after location, Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor provides home shoppers with an exceptional Florida lifestyle in a peaceful natural setting,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “Residents will enjoy natural marsh views, luxury outdoor living spaces, and access to top-rated St. Johns County schools, making this community the perfect place to call home.”

The new homes in Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor range up to 4,691 square feet and offer one- and two-story floor plans with spacious layouts designed for luxury living. Home designs include 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- or 4-car garages. Homes within Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor are priced from $1.65 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The gated Marsh Harbor master-planned community features resident amenities including a pool, cabana, and pavilion. Residents of Toll Brothers at Marsh Harbor will also appreciate its convenient location in Ponte Vedra, close to dining, shopping, community parks, and public beach access at Jacksonville beaches. The community is situated within one of the top-rated school districts in Florida, St. Johns County School District, including Ponte Vedra High School.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, home shoppers are invited to call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



