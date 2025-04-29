Blink Charging and Create Energy Launch Industry-First Turnkey Energy Storage Solution for On-Demand Grid Resiliency

The fully integrated solution combines EV charging, solar, and storage into a single, scalable product designed to reduce costs, boost performance, and address common challenges such as permitting delays and grid limitations, opening access to difficult or costly locations.

Bowie, Md., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has teamed up with Create Energy to deliver a first-of-its-kind turnkey solution that combines energy storage, on-site generation, and EV charging to offer on-demand grid resiliency.

This uniquely integrated system brings together Blink’s advanced L2 and DCFC chargers and Create Energy’s Nanogrid technology into a single, deployable package. Fully scalable, the system reduces operating costs, boosts performance, and enables energy independence by managing peak demand and eliminating demand charges.

“This collaboration is about redefining what’s possible in EV infrastructure,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO and President of Blink Charging. “By incorporating Create Energy’s Nanogrid systems into our EV charging portfolio and business models, we’re providing a fully integrated approach to energy and charging that improves performance, enhances resiliency, and enables faster, more cost-efficient deployment. The collaboration is a dual market agreement, allowing both companies to sell this solution to our respective markets.”

All Blink DCFC installations will now have the option to include Create Energy’s Nanogrid systems, and every Nanogrid deployment will have the option to feature Blink chargers—offering a streamlined energy and charging solution that’s easy to deploy and scale. This combined system removes common barriers such as grid constraints, permitting delays, and extensive utility infrastructure, enabling access to locations previously considered too difficult or expensive to serve.

Create Energy’s technology has already demonstrated long-term performance in real-world deployments, including a solar canopy installation at Nissan North America headquarters that has remained continuously operational since launch. That same reliable technology is now being brought directly to Blink customers.

“We’re thrilled to supercharge our Create Energy solutions by joining forces with Blink Charging’s top-notch EV hardware and software,” said Dean Solon, Founder and CEO of Create Energy. “Together, we’re not just building a one-stop-shop ecosystem—we’re adding serious muscle to our growing ‘un-evil empire’ of innovation! This powerhouse collaboration puts groundbreaking Nanogrid technology at Blink customers' fingertips, paving the way for enhanced resilience and a brighter energy future. Let’s Create change!”

This new offering strengthens Blink’s ability to compete for high-impact infrastructure programs, including the UK’s Low Emission Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) initiative, by helping reduce grid impact and boost project scoring.

The rollout begins in the U.S. with plans to expand across all Blink markets worldwide.

Blink and Create Energy are reshaping the EV charging landscape with smart, flexible infrastructure solutions designed for today’s energy challenges and tomorrow’s transportation needs.

About Create Energy

Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a US-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for US-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV, BESS, and EV solutions as well as full turnkey EPC services.

Note: “Nanogrid” and “On-Demand Grid Resiliency” are trademarked by Create Energy.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

