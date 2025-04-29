Immediate attention required for LocalBitcoins.com users





HELSINKI, Finland, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalBitcoins.com, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platform, has ceased its operations. Users who have previously maintained accounts on the platform are strongly advised to promptly check their account balances.

It is critical to verify if there are any remaining funds in your LocalBitcoins account, unless you have already done so. Should you find a remaining balance, please immediately initiate a withdrawal request to ensure the secure transfer of your assets.

LocalBitcoins.com emphasizes that users act without delay to safeguard their cryptocurrency holdings.

For assistance or further information, users should contact LocalBitcoins customer support directly through the website Localbitcoins.com .

About LocalBitcoins

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, LocalBitcoins Oy was a pioneer in the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency space. The company provided a global online marketplace that enabled users to buy and sell Bitcoin directly with one another in a secure and user-friendly environment. The closure of its services was officially announced on February 16, 2023.

Media contact:

Nikolaus Kangas, CEO

nikolaus.kangas@localbitcoins.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by LocalBitcoins. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2c1630a-a2e7-4e3e-bbe2-75a1436990f8

LocalBitcoins LocalBitcoins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.