Black Rock Coffee Bar Launches “Camp Black Rock” Summer Drink Campaign

Limited-time lineup captures nostalgic flavors of summer from May 1 – June 30

Scottsdale, Arizona, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, is kicking off summer with the launch of its new drink campaign, Camp Black Rock. Available from May 1 through June 30, the limited-time lineup features three refreshing, nostalgic drinks inspired by summer memories.

The Camp Black Rock collection invites customers to sip into the season with:

Summer S’mores Mocha: Crafted with Old Town espresso, a rich chocolatey base, and topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker crumbs, this drink delivers the comforting flavor of a classic campfire treat. Available iced, hot, or blended.

Candied Peach Fuel with Peach Ring Gummy: Original Fuel Energy is combined with almond, vanilla, and peach flavors to create a juicy, refreshing profile reminiscent of ripe summer peaches. Topped with a sweet peach ring candy, it’s available iced or frozen.

Blue Melon Fizz Lemonade: A vibrant and fruity blend of ripe watermelon and tart blue raspberry, paired with fizzy lemonade for a refreshing, energizing twist.

“At Black Rock, we’re all about creating moments that spark connection,” said Jessica Wegener-Beyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “The Camp Black Rock lineup captures the spirit of summer — from the taste of gooey s’mores around a campfire to the sweetness of a sunny day. We can’t wait for our customers to experience these flavors.”

The Camp Black Rock drinks will be available at participating Black Rock Coffee Bar locations nationwide for a limited time.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 154 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

