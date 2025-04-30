Maven Collective Wins TITAN Business Award for Klarinet Rebrand Rooted in Human-Centered Digital Transformation

Maven Collective Marketing’s Award-Winning Work on Klarinet Solutions’ Website Redesign

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leading force in B2B digital marketing for Microsoft Partners, has been awarded a TITAN Business Award for its game-changing rebrand of Klarinet Solutions. The project, rooted in behavioral science and human-centered digital transformation, propelled Klarinet to record-breaking growth within just 90 days of launch.

The rebrand, designed and led by Maven Collective, delivered a bold new brand identity, a fully redesigned website, a modernized information architecture, and a fresh, aspirational brand narrative: “Elevate Your Workplace.” Every design decision was backed by research, recognizing that users form judgments within 8 seconds and typically engage with online content in an F-shaped scanning pattern. A blue-centric color palette was selected to inspire trust, while vibrant accent colors strategically boosted call-to-action performance by up to 21%.

The impact was significant. Within 90 days of the rebrand launch, Klarinet Solutions experienced a 191% increase in qualified leads, a 519% surge in form submissions, and a 312% uplift in conversion rates.

"Partnering with Maven Collective transformed not just our brand, but our business outcomes," said Daniel Amaro, Co-Founder and President of Klarinet Solutions. "Their deep expertise in Microsoft Partner marketing brought clarity, strategy, and measurable growth we hadn’t achieved before."

This recognition from the TITAN Business Awards highlights how digital transformation extends beyond technology, to deeply align brand design and messaging with user behavior and needs.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable outcomes for global SaaS and software service providers, particularly Microsoft Partners. Recognized as a MarCom Platinum Award Winner for Strategic Rebranding Excellence and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year, Maven Collective offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including branding, SEO, content development, website design and development, paid advertising, and event marketing. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, the agency serves as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World. Renowned for setting industry standards and building strong client relationships, Maven Collective continues to be recognized by industry leaders like Clutch, Netty, and Summit Creative.

