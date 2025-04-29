Feinberg Faculty Inducted to Prestigious Honor Societies

Six Feinberg faculty members have been inducted into the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and the Association of American Physicians (AAP), two of the oldest medical honor societies in the U.S.

This year’s ASCI inductees include Tamara Isakova, MD, MMSc, the Fowler McCormick professor of Nephrology and director of the Center for Translational Metabolism and Health within the Institute for Public Health and Medicine (IPHAM); Sadiya Khan, ‘09 MD, ‘14 MSc, ’10, ’12 GME, the Magerstadt Professor of Cardiovascular Epidemiology; and Amisha Wallia, MD, ’11 MS, ’08 GME, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, and of Preventive Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology.

This year’s AAP inductees are Sarki Abdulkadir, MD, PhD, the John T. Grayhack, MD, Professor of Urological Research and vice chair for Research in the Department of Urology; Ankit Bharat, MBBS, chief of Thoracic Surgery, the Harold L. and Margaret N. Method Professor of Surgery and director of the Canning Thoracic Institute; and John Pandolfino, MD, ‘94 ‘96 GME, chief and the Hans Popper Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in the Department of Medicine.

Examining mineral metabolism in kidney disease

Tamara Isakova, MD, MMSc, the Fowler McCormick professor of Nephrology and director of the Center for Translational Metabolism and Health within the Institute for Public Health and Medicine (IPHAM).

“When I was first starting out as a new research fellow in the field of mineral metabolism, I read many seminal papers that were published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, which is the leading journal of the American Society of Investigation. These papers remain in my mind the paragons of excellence in detailed physiologic investigation of humans, and they inspire me to keep working hard to generate the fundamental knowledge that is needed to advance the practice of medicine and to mentor others as they begin to follow the path of clinical investigation,” Isakova said.

Isakova’s research examines the intricate relationships between kidney disease, bone health and cardiovascular complications, with the goal of developing strategies to improve patient outcomes.

Isakova has been instrumental in studying how alterations in mineral metabolism influence disease progression and the development of comorbidities in patients with kidney disease.

Predicting and preventing heart disease

Sadiya Khan, ‘09 MD, ‘14 MSc, ’10, ’12 GME, the Magerstadt Professor of Cardiovascular Epidemiology.

“It is truly a privilege to be recognized by the ASCI and to be elected into this renowned and distinguished community of physicians and researchers,” Khan said. “It is a testament to the collaborative multidisciplinary research community that I have been surrounded by here at Northwestern University that has supported me, my research team and our work. As a preventive cardiologist and cardiovascular epidemiologist, I am hopeful the work we are doing to improve cardiovascular disease risk assessment will advance our understanding of the mechanisms underlying cardiovascular disease, inform novel therapeutics and, ultimately, improve population health.”

Khan is a leading expert in cardiovascular epidemiology. Her research focuses on the epidemiology, prevention and genetics of cardiovascular disease, with a particular emphasis on risk factors unique to women, such as adverse pregnancy outcomes.

She recently led the American Heart Association’s updated cardiovascular disease risk prediction tool. She has published more than 370 peer-reviewed scientific research articles.

Her research has also been highlighted by the American Heart Association as among the Top Advances in Heart Disease and Stroke Research for five consecutive years (2020–2024). She has also serves as associate editor for JAMA Cardiology and on the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines that oversees all guideline documents for the cardiovascular community.

Addressing disparities in diabetes care

Amisha Wallia, MD, ’11 MS, ’08 GME, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, and of Preventive Medicine in the Division of Epidemiology.

“I am incredibly grateful for this great honor to join esteemed colleagues and fellow physician scientists. My parents, both physicians, immigrated to this country to pursue the great opportunities available here; this is truly the American dream for my family, a long line of physicians,” Wallia said. “I am especially grateful for the mentorship and support I have received at Northwestern. I would also like to thank my collaborators, colleagues and family for supporting me during my career.”

Wallia is a distinguished endocrinologist and investigator specializing in diabetes and its complications. Her research works to improve outcomes for high-risk populations, including individuals with diabetes undergoing solid organ transplantation and those hospitalized with recurrent diabetic ketoacidosis. Her innovative work has utilized pragmatic trials, health record linking, and user-centered design to address disparities in diabetes care and implement impactful changes in clinical practice.

Wallia’s research has been instrumental in identifying the adverse effects of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia in underrepresented populations, leading to the development of new care strategies.

She currently serves as chair for Healthcare Delivery and Economics for the American Diabetes Association scientific sessions.

Uncovering genetic drivers of prostate cancer

Sarki Abdulkadir, MD, PhD, the John T. Grayhack, MD, Professor of Urological Research and vice chair for Research in the Department of Urology.

“It is a tremendous honor to be part of this esteemed group of physician-scientists, which includes many mentors I’ve looked up to as role models,” Abdulkadir said.

Abdulkadir’s research has advanced the understanding of the molecular mechanisms that drive prostate cancer progression and recurrence. His laboratory has made significant strides in identifying genetic mutations that promote prostate cancer growth and in designing small molecules to block cancer-causing proteins, such as MYC, which play a role in up to 70 percent of all human cancers.

Abdulkadir has been awarded the Tripartite Legacy Faculty Prize in Translational Science and Education at Northwestern University, is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (2017) and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Groundbreaking advancements in transplant science

Ankit Bharat, MBBS, chief of Thoracic Surgery, the Harold L. and Margaret N. Method Professor of Surgery and director of the Canning Thoracic Institute.

“AAP is one of the most prestigious societies for physician-scientists,” Bharat said. “It’s my honor to be inducted into it.”

Bharat, a globally recognized thoracic surgeon and investigator, has pioneered advancements in lung preservation, transplant immunology and airway biology.

Bharat works to improve outcomes for patients with advanced lung diseases and thoracic tumors. His recent research has furthered the understanding of B-cells in transplant rejection and found a connection between COVID-19 and cancer regression.

Among his notable accomplishments, Bharat performed the first successful double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the country, a milestone that garnered international attention and set a precedent for treating severe cases of COVID-19-related lung damage. He has also been instrumental in advancing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) techniques to support critically ill patients.

Bharat was elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation in 2019.

Understanding the mechanics of esophageal disorders

John Pandolfino, MD, ‘94 ‘96 GME, chief and the Hans Popper Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in the Department of Medicine.

“I never imagined I’d be in this position. I’m deeply honored, and I carry this recognition with immense gratitude — for the mentors, colleagues and even the doubters who shaped my career,” Pandolfino said.

Pandolfino is a leading expert in gastroenterology and esophageal disorders who has dedicated his career to advancing the understanding of esophageal motility disorders, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and swallowing disorders.

His research focuses on the biomechanics of gastrointestinal motility and has significantly contributed to the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for conditions like achalasia, eosinophilic esophagitis and refractory GERD.

Pandolfino was honored with the American Gastroenterological Association Distinguished Mentor Award in 2024.

About the societies

The ASCI, founded in 1908, is a medical honor society composed of more than 3,000 physician-scientists who are advancing research, clinical care, medical education and leadership in academic medicine and the life sciences industry.

The AAP, established in 1885, is an honorific, elected society of America’s leading physician-scientists who exemplify the pinnacle of pioneering and enduring, impactful contributions to improve health. The AAP seeks to inspire the full breadth of physician-led research across all fields of science related to medicine and health, and to build a community of physician-scientists in support of the principle that objective science and evidence are essential foundations for improving patient care and the health of Americans.