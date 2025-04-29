Phalanx Launches DeepIQ: New AI-Powered Document Intelligence Feature Empowers Founders with Unmatched Post-Send Insights

Phalanx Introduces DeepIQ to Elevate the Document Sharing Experience

Arlington, VA , April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phalanx, the document intelligence company behind the fast-growing platform SendTurtle, today announced the launch of DeepIQ. DeepIQ is a powerful new feature within SendTurtle that enables startups, founders, and consultants to make better business decisions through higher visibility and analytics on the documents they send. Over 4 million U.S. startups and small teams share sensitive docs daily. However, most teams have no visibility into what happens after they share, losing momentum, missing signals, and wasting time.





DeepIQ analytics dashboard





With DeepIQ, users can track views, opens, and activity on every document sent; see page-by-page heatmaps of viewership and bounces; and identify signals of interest or intent based on engagement. Phalanx DeepIQ uses AI to help small business owners, consultants, and sales teams to track document data after they hit send, including opens and engagement, allowing them to uncover intent in real time. DeepIQ turns file sharing into a smart, data-driven workflow, while consistently being part of the company’s commitment to data security.

Phalanx operates at the powerful intersection of AI, document intelligence, security, and workflow automation to give founders and consultants a critical edge in how they send, track, and close deals. In today’s fast-paced, remote-first world, founders and business owners often rely on shared documents to tell their story, pitch their value, and move deals forward. But without insight into how those documents are being received, follow-up becomes guesswork, and opportunities are missed. Whether it's an investor pitch deck or a client proposal, knowing who engaged (and how) can shape next steps, unlock better timing, and ultimately close more deals with confidence.

Phalanx DeepIQ launches at a critical time, as businesses demand smarter, safer, and more actionable ways to manage high-stakes documents. The document analysis market is valued at several billion dollars , with the secure file sharing sector projected to exceed $25 billion by 2027 . Meanwhile, the e-signature market is forecasted to surpass $35 billion by 2030 , and AI-driven productivity tools are expected to unlock over $100 billion in business efficiency gains.

“Whether you're a founder, consultant, or small team, every document you send represents a crucial opportunity," said Ian Garrett, CEO and co-founder of Phalanx. "DeepIQ transforms file sharing into a real-time feedback loop: giving businesses the engagement intelligence to have the clarity, control, and confidence every time they hit send."

The feature rollout is part of Phalanx’s broader evolution from secure file-sharing to a full-scale document management platform - designed specifically for the pace and needs of modern teams. The company aims to address the question professionals have once they hit send, empowering them to make data-driven decisions.

DeepIQ is now available to all SendTurtle Pro users, with plans starting at an affordable $15/month. Existing Free plan users can upgrade their plan to activate the feature in their dashboard today.





Document view heatmaps









About Phalanx



Phalanx empowers business owners to protect their sensitive data without compromising Founded in 2021 by Ian Garrett and Austin Garrett, Phalanx began as an enterprise cybersecurity platform, helping organizations protect critical data. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents. What started as Phalanx ShieldWolf, a powerful data security engine, has evolved into SendTurtle, a document intelligence platform designed for the modern builder. With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free—for founders, consultants, and teams alike.

Press inquiries

Phalanx

https://phalanx.io/

Vicki Apodaca

vicki@phalanx.io

4201 Wilson Blvd, Floor 3, Arlington, VA 22203

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://youtube.com/embed/RUJZlY6TIaI

