NADP Advocates for Greater Access to Care through Dental Coverage

Association Represents Dental Benefits Industry at Advocacy in Action

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) demonstrated its strong commitment to expanding access to dental care during its annual Advocacy in Action (AIA) event, April 2-3 in Washington, D.C. In more than 80 meetings with Members of Congress, 40 NADP members from across the nation championed key legislative priorities impacting the dental benefits industry and the millions of Americans it serves.

During the two-day event, NADP members advocated for increased access to dental coverage and improved oral health outcomes by addressing the following critical issues:

Support for the Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act (H.R.1397/ S. 1164) , also known as the independent purchase bill, which would allow consumers to buy stand-alone dental plans directly through Healthcare.gov without purchasing medical coverage. The independent purchase of dental coverage on Healthcare.gov would expand coverage opportunities to: Employees of small businesses that provide medical insurance without dental benefits. 19 million Americans over 65 who lack dental coverage. The 9 million veterans who lack dental coverage. Medicaid beneficiaries in states without adult dental coverage.

, also known as the independent purchase bill, which would allow consumers to buy stand-alone dental plans directly through Healthcare.gov without purchasing medical coverage. The independent purchase of dental coverage on Healthcare.gov would expand coverage opportunities to: Preserving adult dental coverage in Medicaid , helping to close gaps in oral health care for low-income adults. As a voluntary benefit, adult dental coverage in Medicaid is particularly susceptible to benefit cuts.

, helping to close gaps in oral health care for low-income adults. As a voluntary benefit, adult dental coverage in Medicaid is particularly susceptible to benefit cuts. Continuation of Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTCs), which help make health and dental insurance more affordable for individuals and families.



“NADP’s presence on Capitol Hill during Advocacy in Action ensures that the voice of the dental benefits industry is represented and heard,” said NADP Board Chair Donna Hunter of United Concordia Dental. “These policy priorities reflect our mission to promote affordable, equitable access to oral health for all Americans.”

NADP's Advocacy in Action is the cornerstone of the association's ongoing federal government relations program. It provides members with a direct opportunity to engage with lawmakers about issues surrounding the importance of dental benefits in overall health care policy.

“NADP is the voice of the dental benefits industry with a mission to improve consumer access to affordable, quality dental care,” noted NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg. “We commend our members for representing our industry via Advocacy in Action and for participating in the democratic process.”

For more information about NADP’s advocacy efforts and legislative priorities, visit www.nadp.org.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org

