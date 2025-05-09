Inland Empire Women’s Business Center Leads Nation in Reach, Powered by Strong Partnerships

Unmatched in Reach, the IEWBC Helps Riverside and San Bernardino Entrepreneurs Succeed with Free Resources, Training, and Support

Here at the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, we harness our surrounding partners to help our clients succeed… we’re about giving our clients more and more resources.” — Jackie Scott

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Of the nearly 150 Women’s Business Centers that offer support to small businesses across the nation, not one serves more territory than the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center . With offices in San Bernardino, Riverside, and Temecula, the Center draws entrepreneurs from across all of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties – and meets this expansive client base with an equally wide-spanning array of programs to help them succeed.Jackie Scott, Director of the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center ( IEWBC ), emphasizes the power of collaboration in expanding the center’s services for small business owners. “We’ve built an entrepreneurial ecosystem through strong partnerships with local organizations,” she explains. “We welcome affiliates who are committed to helping entrepreneurs start, grow, and succeed. If you offer specialized expertise or resources that support business development, we invite you to apply to become an affiliate partner and join us in serving our clients.”The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center (IEWBC) hosts a variety of workshops and actively seeks collaborative partnerships to maximize the value delivered to its clients. Through these partnerships, the center offers innovative programs such as:-First Steps Childcare Program: A cohort-style class that guides participants through every step of launching a childcare business—including licensing, compliance, marketing, budgeting, and financial planning. “We walk our clients through the entire process and help them evaluate if this is the right space for them,” says Jackie Scott. In collaboration with the County of Riverside, graduates who obtain their licenses become eligible to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.-Thriving at the Marketplace: This initiative gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their products at local farmers’ markets using a free, fully equipped booth provided by the center. At recent events, up to 35 entrepreneurs have participated, and Scott notes the goal is to scale to 100 booths by November.-Finish Line Finance Program: This seven-week financial literacy course is offered in collaboration with US Bank. Designed to help entrepreneurs build confidence and clarity around their business finances, the program also trains participants on how to effectively present their business to potential funders. A key feature of the course is the development of a concise, compelling elevator pitch, which participants deliver in a fast pitch contest at the end of the program. Winners of the contest receive immediate financial grants to support their business ventures.Scott sums up the collaborative approach that has allowed these programs to thrive: “I want to shine a light on the fact that here at the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, we harness our surrounding partners to help our clients succeed… we’re about giving our clients more and more resources.”Nancy Swift, Chair of the California-wide Women’s Business Center network, commends the IEWBC for the countless opportunities it provides Inland Empire entrepreneurs: “The IEWBC has risen to the challenge of being a guiding light for small businesses across such a wide swath of Southern California. I am so proud of the work it does.”For more information about the IEWBC, please visit IEWBC.org.The IEWBC is part of the larger California Women’s Business Center Network. For more information on the California Women's Business Center Network , please visit californiawbc.org.

