New Feminine Self-Help Book Champions Self-Love As The Key To Finding Lasting Fulfillment In Life

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of I HAVE TO POOP BUT THERE’S A BOY IN MY BED

Charleston, SC, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, it’s hard to stop searching for love on someone else’s timeline. “Growing up” feels more like a societal race to the finish line of marriage, kids, and a house rather than an authentic journey to discover who you are and what you want your life to be.

In author Jessica Riggin’s new book, women everywhere can read a true story about how to overcome the pressure to find anyone and instead find themselves.

“This book follows my lifelong journey towards a fulfilling life full of love and happiness through the perspectives of my relationships,” said the author.

Within the pages of her new book, Jessica discusses how she was driven by society’s standards—but the pressure to settle down to figure out the answer to the love and happiness equation only drove her further away from a meaningful partner.

It wasn’t until she started pulling back the layers of herself from relationship to relationship that she found her own views, goals, and dreams for the future.

“I would like people to feel empowered that they are on their own journey, but they are not alone… The key to finding love is finding love within yourself.”

I Have to Poop But There’s a Boy in My Bed is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @jessicariggin

About the Author:

Jessica Riggin is a Transformation Life Coach and certified yoga instructor. She holds a BS in business from SUNY Buffalo and an MBA from North Carolina State. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with her husband. I Have to Poop But There’s a Boy in My Bed is her first book.

Media Contact: Jessica Riggin and jessicariggin7@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jessica Riggin

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.