Global Immigration Partners Unveils 2025 EB-5 Green Card Requirements Amid U.S. Immigration Policy Shifts

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immigration Partners , a leading international immigration law firm, has announced the latest updates to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program for 2025.

These changes come at a pivotal time, as the U.S. government considers significant alterations to its investment-based immigration pathways.​

Key EB-5 Program Requirements for 2025 include the minimum investment thresholds rising to $1,050,000 for standard investments. This falls to $800,000 for investments in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), including rural regions, high-unemployment zones, or government infrastructure projects.​

The Job Creation Mandate has also been introduced, meaning that investments must lead to the creation or preservation of at least 10 full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.​

Funds must be directed into a new commercial enterprise established after November 29, 1990, or into a restructured or expanded existing business meeting specific criteria.​

The application process starts with the submission of Form I-526 or I-526E to initiate the petition.

Upon approval, applicants can proceed with Form I-485 for adjustment of status if residing in the U.S., or DS-260 for consular processing abroad.​

In a recent development, President Donald Trump also introduced the "Gold Card" initiative - a proposed alternative to the EB-5 program. This plan suggests offering U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship for a $5 million investment, eliminating the traditional job creation requirement. While the proposal aims to attract high-net-worth individuals, it has sparked debates regarding its implications and legality .​

With offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Rome, Global Immigration Partners is well-positioned to assist clients navigating these evolving immigration landscapes. Its team of seasoned attorneys provides comprehensive services for EB-5 applicants, including detailed eligibility assessments, strategic investment planning in compliance with USCIS regulations, assistance with application preparation and submission and ongoing support throughout the adjudication process.​

