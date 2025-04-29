National Advertising Division Recommends Boost Mobile Modify or Discontinue Certain Claims for its Boost Mobile Network

In a challenge brought by T-Mobile US, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Dish Network, LLC d/b/a Boost Mobile discontinue or modify certain claims about the breadth of Boost Mobile Network’s 5G coverage, comparative benefits, and claims that its network is “new.”

New York, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by T-Mobile US, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Dish Network, LLC d/b/a Boost Mobile discontinue or modify certain claims about the breadth of Boost Mobile Network’s 5G coverage, comparative benefits, and claims that its network is “new.”

T-Mobile and Boost Mobile are competitor wireless carriers that offer service across the country. Boost Mobile offers wireless coverage to 99% of the country’s population through a combination of its own 5G wireless network (which covers 80.08% of the country’s population) and carrier roaming agreements with T-Mobile and AT&T that offer Boost Mobile customers the ability to roam freely on those networks. However, in some areas of the country, Boost Mobile customers only have 4G or LTE coverage and not 5G coverage because its roaming partners’ networks are not entirely 5G.

The National Advertising division (NAD) determined that messages reasonably conveyed by the claims challenged by T-Mobile, in the context in which they appear in advertising, included that Boost Mobile’s network covers 99% of Americans with 5G and offers certain comparative advantages over its competitors’ networks, such as faster speeds and reduced latency.

NAD found that Boost Mobile’s evidence, while providing a reasonable basis for the claim 99% nationwide coverage overall (and 98% coverage with 5G), did not provide a reasonable basis to support a claim that Boost Mobile offers 5G coverage to 99% of the country (whether solely from its own network of towers or in conjunction with its roaming partners). In addition, NAD found that the evidence detailing the benefits of the network built by Boost Mobile did not support the full breadth of comparative benefits touted by Boost’s advertising.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Boost Mobile discontinue the challenged claims or modify its advertising to avoid conveying unsupported messages about the breadth of Boost Mobile’s network coverage and comparative benefits. NAD noted that nothing in the decision would preclude Boost Mobile from making other truthful and non-misleading comparative and monadic claims about its service’s availability or the benefits of the network it built.

In addition, NAD recommended that Boost Mobile discontinue certain claims that described Boost Mobile’s network as “new” or “newest.” Although Boost Mobile identified a number of features and benefits of the network it built, NAD concluded Boost Mobile’s “new” claims exceed Federal Trade Commission Guidance that limits “new” claims to a period of six months, and that its “America’s newest” claim conveys a comparative performance superiority message that the evidence did not support.

During the proceeding, Boost Mobile voluntarily permanently discontinued certain claims. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Boost Mobile stated that while it disagrees with some of NAD’s recommendations, it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations and will incorporate NAD’s recommendations into future advertising.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

