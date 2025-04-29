Deadline Alert: Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 3, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) securities between August 8, 2024, to February 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR VIATRIS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On December 23, 2024, Viatris disclosed that “following an inspection by the U.S. FDA” at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Indore “the Agency has issued a Warning Letter, and an Import Alert related to this facility” which “affects 11 actively distributed products that will no longer be accepted into the U.S. until the Warning Letter is lifted.”

Then, on February 27, 2025, Viatris released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, reporting, among other things, financial guidance metrics for fiscal year 2025 with “anticipated negative impact from the Indore facility of ~$500 million to total revenues and ~$385 million to adjusted EBITDA.”

On this news, Viatris’ stock price fell $1.71, or 15.2%, to close at $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Viatris’ efforts to downplay the ramifications of the Indore facility’s failed FDA inspection fell short of reality; (2) the impact to the Company’s projected fiscal year 2025 finances from the combination of the ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, the inability for the facility to manufacture and ship key products for the Company, particularly Lenalidomide, the inability for Viatris to convince the FDA to expand the exempt list to include such drugs, and an associated impact on shipments to other regions from the Indore facility was significant and resulted in much more than “a little bit” of a headwind; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 3, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.