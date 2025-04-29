ACCELEVATE SOLUTIONS ONBOARDS INDUSTRY VETERAN DANIEL LILLEY AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Daniel Lilley and Accelevate Solutions

Danny, a veteran in telematics and connected mobility, provides strategic guidance to help drive innovation and strengthen Accelevate’s market position globally

They’ve tackled one of the hardest problems in fleet operations—creating energy models that reveal insights traditional MPG analytics can’t touch.” — Daniel Lilley

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevate Solutions, a leading innovator in connected mobility, is pleased to announce the addition of Danny Lilley as a Technical Advisor. Danny, an industry veteran in telematics and connected mobility, will provide strategic guidance to help drive innovation and strengthen Accelevate’s market position globally.With an extensive track record of success in improving efficiency, safety, and asset utilization, Danny spent nearly seven years at Werner Enterprises, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and played a key role in advancing the company’s digital transformation, driving AI adoption across frontline operations and executive strategy, and helping turn innovation initiatives into real operational outcomes. He also led the development of custom driver-centric telematics platforms at Swift Transportation.“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Lilley to our team” said Charles L. Maury, CEO at Accelevate Solutions. “His visionary approach, depth in market knowledge and passion for new innovation aligns perfectly with our company’s values and objectives. His technical leadership will propel us to new heights and reinforce our position as an industry leader.”Mr. Lilley has a strong reputation for innovative thinking, exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the telematics landscape. “I am equally thrilled to join the highly innovative team at Accelevate”, said Daniel Lilley. “They’ve tackled one of the hardest problems in fleet operations—creating energy models that reveal insights traditional MPG analytics can’t touch.””In his role, Danny will advise on the technical strategy for Accelevate’s Energy Blend Intelligence (EBI) products and services. He holds an MBA from the University of Arizona and a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University.About Accelevate Solutions: Accelevate Solutions is a leading innovator in connected mobility services. For more than 5 years, Accelevate Solutions has developed energy profile models to help fleets optimize asset composition and maximize uptime and cost-performance. EBI’s energy model computes drive-cycle efficiency using dynamic route variables to train op-max potential curves. This technique outperforms standard telematic solutions and delivers cross-fuel power requirements to recommend & optimize sustainable asset composition.CONTACT SALES FOR MORE INFO:info@accelevatesolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.