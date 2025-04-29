Egypt launches safeguard investigation on hot rolled flat steel

The notification indicated, among other things, as follows:

"Interested parties must make themselves known to the investigating authority within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice of the initiation in the official gazette. Any submissions, comments or information must be properly documented.

Correspondence should be addressed to:

Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade

Trade Remedies Sector

Attention: Mrs. Yomna Elshabrawy

New Administrative Capital - governmental district

Phone: +201008880030

Email: [email protected] "

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/EGY/16.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

Share