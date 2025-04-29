QKS Group’s ROI Benchmark Report: Transforming ‘Tech Spends’ into Strategic Advantage

Uncovering authentic product value through customer-led research, cost-valued frameworks, and ROI-driven analysis

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When tech budgets are tighter, scrutiny is sharper than ever, hence vague promises no longer make the cut. That’s why QKS Group is raising the bar with its new ROI Benchmark Report with a four-stage, evidence framework built to strip away the noise and spotlight real product performance.

Grounded in the voices of actual customers, detailed cost-benefit mapping, and hard ROI metrics, the benchmark arms both tech vendors and enterprise buyers with a sharp, unbiased view of how technology delivers in the real world.

What Distinguishes the QKS ROI Benchmark?

The ROI Benchmark Report uses a rigorous, four-step methodology that fuses quantitative rigor with qualitative depth, delivering powerful, data-backed stories of value:

The ROI Benchmark Report combines quantitative precision with qualitative customer insight through a rigorous four-step process:

Customer Led Research – QKS Analysts create tailored surveys and conduct extensive interviews with 20–25 real customers from the vendor’s target audience, ensuring direct relevance and authenticity. Customer Profiling – Insights are synthesized into a representative customer profile to accurately reflect operational and economic realities. Benefit-Cost Framework – Strategic advantages and financial outcomes are systematically mapped, while total ownership costs, implementation hurdles, and risk factors are comprehensively accounted for. ROI and Payback Analytics – Final output delivers sharp financial metrics including ROI, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), payback periods, and risk-adjusted value assessments.

Why It Matters?

For Technology Vendors:

Independent validation of product value through third-party research

Builds stronger investor confidence and accelerates sales.

Turns authentic customer successes into market boosts.

For Enterprise Buyers:

Transparent, data-backed insights to drive confident & impactful investment choices

Cuts through marketing spin to surface genuine product effectiveness

Ensures alignment of technology spend with both immediate priorities and long-term strategy

Become a client and Explore the Opportunities: https://qksgroup.com/become-client



Raising the Bar on ROI Assessment

Unlike generic ROI models based on assumptions or industry averages, QKS Group’s methodology is anchored in direct customer realities. It’s vendor-neutral, research-driven, and designed to fuel sharper, smarter decision-making from executive boards to finance committees.

Whether you are a vendor aiming to showcase proven results or an enterprise buyer seeking strategic investments, the QKS ROI Benchmark provides the clarity and rigor you need to navigate today’s complex technology landscape.

“At QKS Group, we believe technology investments should be guided by evidence, not guesswork. Our ROI Benchmark Report is built on direct customer insights and a disciplined, transparent methodology giving vendors and buyers a true, data-backed view of product value. In a market where clarity and accountability are essential, we’re proud to help organizations make smarter, more confident decisions.”- Divya Barnwal, VP and Principal Analyst

Conclusion:

With the launch of the ROI Benchmark, QKS Group is raising the bar for how tech investments are evaluated putting real results ahead of hype, outputs over just an overview and clear insights over empty theories. In a time when every decision counts and every dollar is watched closely, the ROI Benchmark gives enterprises and vendors the clarity, confidence, and real-world proof they need to move forward, smarter and stronger.



Accurate Insights. Focused Strategies. The Ability to make clear, bold and decisive actions that carve a path for success.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

