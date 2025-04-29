VSORA Raises $46 Million to Bring World’s Most Powerful AI Inference Chip to Market

Europe’s only provider of more powerful, energy-efficient and cost-effective AI Chips than other solutions from global market leaders

Funding will enable VSORA to produce its cutting-edge AI chip in 2025

PARIS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSORA, a French innovator and the only European provider of ultra-high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) inference chips, today announced that it has successfully raised $46 million in a new fundraising round.

The investment was led by Otium and a French family office with additional participation from Omnes Capital, Adélie Capital and co-financing from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund.

In citing their reasons for investing in VSORA, all recognize that VSORA is poised to establish itself as a global leader in AI chips by redefining cost-effective, high-performance AI inference deployment at scale with a purpose-built architecture that overcomes inherent GPU limitations.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment for VSORA as we accelerate our mission to revolutionize AI chips and ensure Europe’s technological sovereignty in AI computing,” says Khaled Maalej, VSORA Founder and CEO. “It will drive the finalization of our technology and the launch of our production, enabling VSORA to play a crucial role as the sole alternative to non-European chip designers. We are grateful for our investors’ trust and look forward to continuing our collaboration with industry leaders to bring our chip to market.”

The new funding will support the production stage of VSORA’s Jotunn8 (J8) chip targeted for silicon in 2025. VSORA has forged partnerships with global semiconductor industry leaders, ensuring access to cutting-edge technologies and production capabilities that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

In parallel, VSORA continues to move forward with strategic stakeholders to prepare for the industrialization phase, paving the way for the emergence of a key global European player in AI chip innovation.

"In a market dominated by global giants like Nvidia, VSORA is a unique opportunity for France and Europe, home to world-class engineering talent,” comments Gaspard de Veyrac, Principal at Otium. “Otium is proud to provide them with the means to realize their ambitions. With this funding, VSORA has the necessary tools to reshape the future of AI computation and secure a significant position in the global AI chip market."

VSORA and Jotunn8

Founded in France, VSORA is working to reshape the future of AI inference by revolutionizing AI processing with its unique chip engineered for superior performance and efficiency and set to redefine AI inference processing. It is designed for key applications such as generative AI—ChatGPT, for instance—in data centers, autonomous driving, robotics and edge AI.

The explosive growth of AI and generative AI applications has ignited an urgent demand for high-performance, cost-effective inference solutions. AI inference—the process of deploying trained AI models to generate real-time insights and predictions—is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR from $124 billion in 2025 to $255 billion in 2030.

The Jotunn8 (J8) chip shatters performance barriers of conventional GPUs, delivering concrete performance that surpasses today's AI chips from global-leading industry players. Specifically, J8 delivers more than three times the performance of existing solutions while consuming less than half the power. This significant leap in efficiency addresses the critical challenges of deployment cost, cost per query and energy consumption in large-scale AI deployment.

Offering 3,200 teraflops of compute power, the J8 chip shatters the performance barriers of conventional GPUs, delivering real-world performance that surpasses today's AI accelerators.

Unlike traditional accelerators optimized for training, VSORA’s technology focuses on inference making it ideal for latency-sensitive applications. It increases throughput and reduces the processing cost and cost per query.

About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance silicon solutions for AI data center inference, autonomous driving, robotics and edge AI applications. Founded in 2015 by a team of DSP experts, AI scientists and engineers with a long history of successes, VSORA has offices in France and Taiwan.

About Otium

Otium is a long-term investment holding company founded in 2009 by Pierre Edouard Sterin. With €1.6 billion ($1,892 billion) in assets as of December 31, 2024, spread across more than 1,310 investments—including the Smartbox group and stakes in French unicorns PayFit and Owkin—Otium invests amounts ranging from a few hundred thousand euros to several tens of millions of euros. Companies are funded at every stage of their development, from seed funding to growth capital, and Otium takes either majority or minority stakes with no holding period constraints. Otium pursues a diversification strategy by financing projects in tech, industrials, leisure, healthcare, hospitality and real estate. Otium invested €255 million in 2024. www.otiumcapital.com

About Omnes Capital

Omnes is a leading private equity firm dedicated to energy transition. With over €6.7 billion ($7,580 billion) in assets under management, our teams support long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs through our four core businesses: renewable energy, sustainable cities, deep tech and co-investment. For over 20 years, Omnes has been applying its expertise to help businesses grow in more than 15 countries, with a particular focus on sustainable development. As part of its approach as a responsible investor, the company has created the Omnes Foundation to support non-profit organizations working for children and young people in the fields of education, health, social and economic integration. www.omnescapital.com

About EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is an agnostic Fund: it invests across all technologies and verticals, and all EU countries and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance. The European Investment Bank acts as investment adviser to the EIC Fund.

The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies, bridging with and crowding in market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding.

The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic-fund_en

