BTCC Exchange Pioneers Bitcoin Donations at Successful Legends Golf Day Charity Event Hosted by Red Eagle Foundation

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, has redefined charitable giving at the Red Eagle Foundation's Legends Golf Day by enabling, for the first time in the foundation's history, Bitcoin donations that bypassed traditional financial constraints while raising substantial funds for disadvantaged children.

The event, held on April 24, 2025 at The Shire London, marked a historic milestone as BTCC enabled the first-ever Bitcoin donation option for the Red Eagle Foundation, revolutionizing how attendees could contribute to charitable causes. Participants could easily donate Bitcoin through QR codes available throughout the venue, transcending traditional banking limitations.

The event featured an impressive lineup of ten Tottenham Hotspur legends, including Glenn Hoddle, Teddy Sheringham, Ossie Ardiles, Pat Jennings, Paul Miller, Michael Hazard, John Pratt, David Howells, John Lacey, and Mark Falco. Professional golfer Lucy Robson challenged participants as the "Beat the Pro", and Team Barrington James took home the championship.

A highlight included Glenn Hoddle sharing stories from his illustrious career and offering insights on the current Tottenham Hotspur team in a Q&A session hosted by former Chelsea player and sports television pundit Scott Minto.

"BTCC brings a whole new donation method to traditional charity events, allowing more people in need to benefit from the power of cryptocurrency," said Aaryn, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange.

"As pioneers in the cryptocurrency space, we believe it's our responsibility to use innovative technology to create positive social impact. We're happy to provide continuous support to our partner Red Eagle Foundation and look forward to launching more CSR initiatives as our exchange grows," Aaryn added.

The successful introduction of cryptocurrency donations represents just the beginning of BTCC's expanded commitment to social responsibility. The exchange plans to leverage blockchain technology to address various social challenges while continuing to support organizations like the Red Eagle Foundation that make a meaningful difference in society.

As a token of appreciation for its loyal community, BTCC will also be launching a giveaway featuring a signed shirt by Glenn Hoddle. Supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for more details on the exchange’s X (Twitter).

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the most established cryptocurrency exchanges, providing secure and reliable crypto trading services. The exchange continues to innovate its services for its 7.04 million traders worldwide while maintaining a strong commitment to community service and corporate social responsibility.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Media Contact: press@btcc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.