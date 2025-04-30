Guadalupe County Properties 2025 Tax Assessment Increases Differ between Residential & Commercial

2025 Guadalupe County Single Family % Increase by Value Range Guadalupe County Houses Valued Above/Below Market Value 2025 2025 Guadalupe County Commercial Property % Increase in Taxable Value by Value Range San Antonio Metro Single Family Value Appreciation vs Guadalupe Assessment Increase %

O'Connor discusses how the Guadalupe County properties 2025 tax assessment increases differ between residential and commercial property.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, the Guadalupe Appraisal District has released the notice values for property tax assessments for Guadalupe County property owners. The appraisal district raised the assessed value of commercial property by 1.7%, but residential declined by 0.2%. Compared to 2024, the average value increase for residential was 5.6%. Existing properties and new construction are both included in the 2025 value increases.Luxury Residential Home Values Saw a Significant Increase of 13.1% in 2025In 2025, per the Guadalupe Appraisal District, the assessed value for residential property declined by 0.2%, compared to the 5.6% increase for 2024. The property tax assessments had the highest increase in Guadalupe County for residences valued at over $1.5 million, reaching 13.1%. Homes valued between $1 million to $1.5 million also reached a high increase of $9.3%. Despite the high increases for high-end properties, homes valued less than $250k declined by 5.9%, and homes valued between $250 to $500k declined by 1.4%.Guadalupe Appraisal District Tax Assessments Based on Square FootageIn 2025, there was a decline in the total value of residential properties, falling from $21.539 billion to $21.505 billion, resulting in -0.2%. The data indicates that the value of larger residential properties in Guadalupe County has been steadily increasing in 2025. The value of homes that exceed 8,000 square feet, experienced a significant increase of nearly 25.4%, which is slightly higher than the 2024 value. Homes with square footage measuring between 6,000 to 7,999 saw an increase of 22.5%, growing from $60 million to $74 million. However, homes measuring less than 2,000 square footage saw a decline by 1.8%The Tax Assessments in Guadalupe Appraisal District Only Increased for Homes Built 2021 and AboveFor residential property measured by the year built, most homes experienced declines in tax assessments. During the 2025 property tax reappraisals conducted by the Guadalupe Appraisal District, homes built in 2021 and later saw the highest increase of 28.2% and resulted in $3.561 billion in notice market value. In 2024, homes built between 1981 and 2000 experienced a 3% increase; however, in 2025 this number declined to 5.6%.Gudalupe County Houses Almost 50/50 in Market ValueThe 2025 market value study explores the relationship between property sales prices and their reassessed property tax values. According to the Jan 2024 – March 2025 results, the appraisal district assessed that 52% of homes are higher than their actual worth. This is higher than 2024’s 44% of overvalued homes. In contrast, 48% of residential properties were priced below market value.Properties Valued Between Over $5M Experienced a 12.1% IncreaseDuring the 2025 tax year, commercial property assessments in Guadalupe County showed a mixed trend for value categories. Commercial properties valued over $5 million saw a 12.1% increase, but properties valued between $1 million to $5 million only increased by 2.0%. There was a decline for properties valued between $500k to $1 million and those valued less than $500k. Overall, the assessed value modestly increased by 1.7%, from $6 billion to $7 billion.Apartment Owners in Guadalupe County Saw High Tax Revaluations while Land DeclinedMany property owners in Guadalupe Appraisal District experienced significant increases in property value except for landowners. Apartment property owners experienced the highest increase of 31%, resulting in $501 million in notice market value. Hotel property owners also saw a notable increase of 18.4%. On the other hand, retail property only increased by 11%. Land was the only property type that saw a decline of 4.1%, falling from $4.902 billion to $4.703 billion.Commercial Property Built after 2021 Increased Greatly by 58.4%In 2025, the Guadalupe Appraisal District observed notable increases in commercial property assessments irrespective of the year built. Properties built in 2021 and later experienced the most substantial increase of 58.4%, compared to last year’s 28%. Properties built before 1960 also increased greatly by 14.4%. The lowest percentage increase was seen in properties built between 1961 to 1980 with 7.6%. Properties without a specific year built date categorized as “others” declined by 4.0%.Commercial Valuations by GAD Increased By 1.7% Compared to The WSJ ReportResearch conducted by Green Street Real Estate in collaboration with The Wall Street Journal reveals a striking contrast to the 2025 commercial property tax reassessment reported by the Guadalupe Appraisal District. While the district recorded a modest 1.7% increase in commercial property values over the past year, Green Street’s analysis paints a different picture — indicating a nationwide decline of 21% in commercial property values since March 2022.Guadalupe County Apartment Property Values Overall Increase By 31%The apartment complexes in Guadalupe Appraisal District had a significant rise of 31% in property tax assessments for the year 2025. The highest increase is seen in apartments categorized as “others,” showing a 101.3% growth. Following behind are apartments built in 2021 and later with 68.7%, resulting in $185 million 2025 notice market value. Property built between 2001 to 2020 had the lowest increase of 11.8%.In 2024, property tax assessments in Guadalupe County experienced a cumulative spike of 26% across various categories of apartment complexes. The accounts for low-rise buildings experienced an exceptional growth of 41%, increasing in value from $74 million to $105 million. In contrast, apartment garden properties experienced a decrease of 0.5%, falling from $7.5 million to $7.4 million.Guadalupe County Office Buildings Increased Overall by 13.8%According to the appraisal district, there has been a notable 51.3% increase in property tax assessments for office buildings constructed after 2021. The category with unspecified construction years witnessed a high increase as well of 35.2%. The construction year range between 1961 to 1980 declined by 2.1%.In 2025, there was a substantial increase in property tax assessments for two sub-type office building categories in Guadalupe County. Out of these, office buildings had the highest increase of 15.4%, followed by medical office buildings by 10.9%. Office buildings resulted in $238 million in notice market value, while medical office buildings resulted in $132 million.Retail Tax Assessments in Guadalupe Appraisal District Have Increased by 11%In Guadalupe County, retail property values have risen by 11%, slightly lower than 28% in 2024. Retail buildings built after 2021 saw the greatest growth, with the value growing from $15 million to $25 million in 2025, representing a 59% increase. Property built between 1981 to 2000 saw the lowest increase of 2.2%, making up only $35 million of the notice market value.Single tenant property showed the highest increase of 19.1%, closely followed by neighborhood shopping center of 11%. Community shopping center property showed a decline of 1.5%.Warehouse Property Owners All Experienced High Assessment Increases for 2025Across all warehouse year-built categories, property owners experienced high tax assessment increases for 2025. The highest increase belongs to warehouse property built in 2021 and later with 45.3%, making up $148 million in notice market value. Property built between 1961 to 1980 and 1981 to 2000 experienced similar increases of 10.3% and 10.2% respectively. Warehouse property built between 2001 to 2020 had the lowest increase of 6.1%, reaching $528 million in notice market value.For different warehouse facilities, the appraisal district observed a collective 11.9% increase in market prices. Mini warehouse buildings stood out with a 14.2% increase, climbing from $156 million to $178 million. Meanwhile, regular warehouses experienced an increase of 11.7%. The lowest growth is shown in office warehouses with 1.6%.San Antonio Metro Area Surpasses GAD Single-Family Home ValuesThe Guadalupe Appraisal District reported a 0.2% decrease in home values during the 2025 property tax reassessment. In contrast, the San Antonio Board of Realtors noted a 10.5% increase in assessed home prices across the San Antonio Metro area between January 2024 and January 2025.2025 Property Tax Revaluation by Guadalupe Appraisal District SummaryIn Guadalupe County, property owners are contending with modest increases in both residential and commercial property values. Residential taxable value assessments have declined by 0.2%, while commercial property values have increased only by 1.7%. According to reports, the San Antonio Metro area increased significantly by 10.5%; however, the Guadalupe appraisal district reported a decline of 0.2%. This contrast is interesting considering that the appraisal district assessed that 52% of homes are over market value, while 48% of residential properties were priced below market value.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

