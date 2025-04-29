The Victory Bancorp, Inc. 2025 First Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), the holding company for The Victory Bank, today announced growth and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2025

Net Consolidated Earnings:

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $543 thousand, an increase of $313 thousand compared to the same quarter in 2024, at $230 thousand. The return on average equity for Q1 2025 stood at 7.30%, compared to 7.58% in Q4 2024 and 3.29% a year ago.

Total deposits reached $416.97 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $381.78 million at March 31, 2024, and $397.08 million at the end of December 2024. This growth reflects the success of the bank’s relationship-driven service model and has allowed the bank to paydown higher-cost borrowings to zero as of March 31, 2025.

Book value per common share increased to $15.25 as of March 31, 2025, from $14.84 at year end 2024.

Stockholders’ equity rose to $30.15 million at the end of Q1 2025, up from $29.34 million at year-end 2024 and $27.94 million as of March 31, 2024, continuing the trend of strengthening the company's capital position.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share was paid in Q1 2025, consistent with prior quarters. The total dividend paid for calendar year 2024 was $0.26 per share.

Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans was 0.01% as of March 31, 2025, consistent with 0.00% in the prior quarter and improved from 0.03% in the same quarter of 2024. Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets stood at 0.00%, marking continued improvement from 0.05% at December 31, 2024, and 0.17% at March 31, 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans remained consistent at 0.92% for both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, slightly above the 0.91% reported a year earlier.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 highlights the strength and resilience of our organization. Despite economic headwinds, our dedicated team delivered strong results, with deposits rising by $35.19 million over the past year to $416.97 million, reflecting continued client confidence.

“Net income more than doubled year-over-year to $543 thousand, supported by improved net interest income and disciplined expense management. Our book value per share rose to $15.25, and equity reached $30.15 million, reinforcing our solid financial foundation.

“Credit quality remains exceptional, with nonperforming assets at 0.00% and net charge-offs at 0.01%, outperforming historical norms and reflecting our prudent risk management.

“Looking ahead, we’re energized by our recent expansion into Horsham, and remain focused on long-term growth, delivering value to our shareholders, and supporting the communities we serve.”

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB and is the parent company of The Victory Bank. The Bank, founded in 2008, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With four offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community. For more information, visit its website at VictoryBank.com. FDIC-Insured.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Owen Magers

Investor Relations

484-791-3435

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

548 N. Lewis Rd.

Limerick, PA 19468

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Selected Financial Data 2025 2024 2024 Investment securities $ 44,416 $ 44,642 $ 47,015 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 382,267 390,954 377,792 Total assets 466,844 461,024 450,102 Deposits 416,970 397,080 381,783 Borrowings 0 15,440 25,725 Subordinated debt 17,325 17,309 12,836 Stockholders' equity $ 30,154 $ 29,337 $ 27,940 Book value per common share $ 15.25 $ 14.84 $ 14.18 Allowance/loans 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.17 % 3 Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Selected Operations Data 2025 2024 2024 Interest income $ 6,927 $ 7,281 $ 6,860 Interest expense 3,585 3,886 3,759 Net interest income 3,342 3,395 3,101 Provision for loan losses (55 ) (32 ) 49 Other income 190 299 199 Other expense 2,895 3,000 2,957 Income before income taxes 692 726 294 Income taxes (149 ) (168 ) (64 ) Net income $ 543 $ 558 $ 230 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.11 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.20 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.30 % 7.58 % 3.29 % Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans (0.01 )% 0.00 % 0.03 %

Legal Disclaimer:

