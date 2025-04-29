Former Prime Minister’s Adviser Highlights the Power of Journalists in Policy Change

LONDON, GREAT LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beatrice Timpson, a former Special Adviser to the Prime Minister and multiple Secretaries of State, shares unique insights into the often-underestimated influence of journalists on government policymaking. In her interview for Cast From Clay , Timpson explores how journalists’ inquiries can drive meaningful policy changes —even before stories are published.Drawing on her extensive experience in government, Timpson highlights how journalists’ questions force policymakers to justify their decisions, often leading to internal reviews and adjustments. “Getting stories in the media can trigger policy change before the story even makes it into print or on air,” she explains. This process, she argues, underscores the value of journalism beyond its written output.Timpson also sheds light on the challenges faced by governments in implementing policies. With limited resources and competing priorities, departments must navigate trade-offs that are rarely visible to the public. She advises external stakeholders to maintain pressure through multiple channels—media coverage, constituency MPs, and direct engagement—to ensure their concerns are heard.In her interview, Timpson emphasises that effective journalism is not just about holding power to account but also about shaping the policy landscape in real time. “Journalists play a vital role in scrutinising policies and prompting action,” she notes, urging organisations to recognise this dynamic when seeking to influence government decisions.The full article is available on the Cast From Clay website here: https://policyunstuck.castfromclay.co.uk/p/the-value-of-journalists-is-not-what-they-write About Cast From Clay: Cast From Clay is a policy communications agency, dedicated to exploring governance and policymaking through thought-provoking content and expert perspectives.

