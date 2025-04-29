Integrated Power Services (IPS) to Highlight Comprehensive Renewable Solutions at CleanPower 2025

Maximizing Performance, Reliability & Longevity of Renewable Energy Assets

Greenville, SC, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, will highlight comprehensive renewables solutions at CleanPower 2025, Tuesday – Thursday, May 20-22, 2025, at booth #1450. On the first day of the show, Tuesday, May 20, attendees are invited to participate in a fun giveaway for a new iPhone 16 Pro by stopping by the IPS booth #1450 and requesting a canvas tote bag. One of the canvas tote bags will have the iPhone 16 Pro inside! Tote bags will be given away while supplies last on the first day of the show only.





With more than 95 locations across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Puerto Rico. IPS delivers both in-shop and field services – custom tailored to each customer – whether you need routine maintenance or 24/7 emergency support. “We provide up-tower, down-tower and substation repairs with rapid response and experienced professionals,” said Jason McDonald, Sr. VP of Renewables at IPS. “IPS has everything you need to support system efficiency and reliability, from advanced diagnostics to engineering support, and with more than $24M in inventory, you can count on immediate access to critical components, reducing lead times and avoiding supply chain delays.”





IPS is also committed to the highest safety and compliance standards in the industry and offers cross-sector expertise. “We deliver safe, proven solutions supporting wind, solar, and energy storage across North America,” said McDonald. From wind turbine generators to solar inverters, IPS has the expertise and service needed to keep your renewable assets running at peak performance.”





For customers who have yet to sign up for the event, IPS is providing a promotional code for a discounted pass. To use the code, go to this registration link: Customer Registration, and enter CUSTOMER25 for 25% off both member and non-member registration rates. The pass provides full access to the tradeshow floor, education sessions (Monday–Thursday), and networking receptions — a great way for customers to engage directly with IPS while receiving a value-added benefit.

IPS leverages deep industry expertise with the largest and most advanced team of engineers and strategic vendor partnerships. “We work closely with our customers to anticipate and prevent issues before they become costly downtime,” said McDonald.





CleanPower is the clean energy industry’s premier event, designed to bring policy leaders, industry experts and other major players together for three days of learning, networking and innovation. This year’s CleanPower event will be held Monday through Thursday, May 19 – 22, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit CleanPower 2025.





About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

