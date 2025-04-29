TAB Bank Kicks Off 2025 with $67 Million Loans for More Than 230 Companies in Q1

TAB building value through growth-based financing for small to medium-sized businesses in 2025

OGDEN, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank kicked off 2025 building value for over 230 companies by closing more than $67 million in financing in Q1. Businesses in the transportation, beauty, specialty finance and real estate industries, along with 70 small businesses, chose TAB Bank to help fund their growth. Types of financing included factoring, asset-based and equipment loans, small business lines of credit and real estate loans.

Highlights of the largest Q1 2025 deals include:

$13 million—Capital Foundry, a Pittsburgh-based specialty finance lender providing various debt and credit products to small and middle-market companies.

$12 million—Commercial real estate loan for a Kentucky-based behavioral health hospital.

$6.5 million— HydroEdge Solutions of Pennsylvania, a leading water transfer and fluid management services provider for the energy industry.

$5 million—An agriculture finance company in Nevada specializing in factoring financing for farmers, agricultural businesses and fresh produce exporters in Mexico.

$4 million—A California company involved in the formulation, product development and manufacturing of beauty products.



In addition, TAB Bank provided 17 companies, primarily in the transportation industry, term loans and lines of credit ranging from $40,000 to $500,000. In 1998, TAB Bank started its business financing over-the-road truckers and the broader transportation industry to help create consistent operational cash flow.

“Companies from various industries trust TAB Bank to build value for their business,” said Justin Hatch, Chief Lending Officer at TAB Bank. “From straightforward lending to unique financing structures, we learn about each individual business to ensure their experience with TAB Bank is excellent and helps them grow their business.”

The bank’s services include working capital, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans. TAB Bank’s specialists ensure each client is matched with the right financial product for their industry and growth stage. The bank supports businesses with stellar credit and those without, requiring alternative assessments. To determine creditworthiness, the bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

