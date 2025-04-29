Glowforge Selects Mulberry to Redefine Product Protection for Creators

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, the people-first product protection platform, and Glowforge, the creator of the award-winning 3D laser printer, have announced a new partnership to deliver smarter, more comprehensive protection plans to Glowforge customers — designed for real-world use and real-life accidents.

“At Glowforge, we’re always seeking out the best solutions for our customers, from precision laser-cutting technology to simple product set-up through warranty coverage,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Glowforge. “We switched to Mulberry because our customers need more than just extended manufacturer’s warranties — they need enhanced product protection that covers real accidents. Mulberry delivers that.”

Unlike traditional extended warranty providers that only cover manufacturing defects, Mulberry’s protection plans include accidental damage coverage — a major upgrade and necessity for Glowforge customers who push the limits of innovation in their home and studio spaces.

“We’re proud to support Glowforge’s mission by offering protection that’s as forward-thinking as their technology,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “Coverage should be as reliable and creative as the people using the product. That’s why we continue to innovate and push the boundaries with our protection plans.”

Glowforge customers can now add Mulberry protection seamlessly throughout the purchase process, backed by Mulberry’s AI-powered platform that delivers real-time, personalized coverage recommendations at industry-low prices. Mulberry integrates deep into the Glowforge customer experience, simplifying the claims process so customers can get back to creating faster.

Mulberry delivers a 90%+ claim approval rate and has been shown to drive an average order value increase of 10% for partners, helping brands build lasting trust with their customers. With this partnership, Glowforge users can innovate with confidence — knowing their investment is protected not just from manufacturer defects, but from the everyday accidents that come with creative experimentation.

To learn more about Mulberry’s product protection solutions, visit getmulberry.com

About Glowforge

Glowforge is the creator of the award-winning 3D laser printer that cuts, engraves, and scores hundreds of materials so you can make magical things. It was founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer, Dan Shapiro and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Gosselin, and launched with the world’s largest crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $27 million in pre-orders in 30 days. The company has since secured more than $115 million in funding from some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent investors including the Foundry Group, True Ventures, DFJ Growth, and Revolution Growth. Unlike 3D printers that use additive technology to build objects out of plastic, Glowforge uses subtractive technology to laser cut, engrave, and score products from beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric – even chocolate. A sleek and efficient design makes this industrial-grade technology beautiful and affordable while its cloud-based app makes it easy for anyone to create magical things at the touch of a button.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

Press contact:

press@getmulberry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.