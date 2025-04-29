VOW ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting in VOW ASA 2025

Oslo, 29 April 2025: The Annual General Meeting of VOW ASA (the "Company") will be held on Tuesday 20 May 2025 at 09:00 hours (CEST). The meeting will be held electronically through the general meeting portal LUMI AGM.

The notice, with agenda for the General Meeting, including registration form and proxy (which will be sent to the shareholders with known addresses today, 29 April 2025) is attached to this disclosure.

The notice and all other documents related to the items to be considered at the annual general meeting will be available on Vow's web page, www.vowasa.com. Shareholders without the possibility to attend the meeting are encouraged to vote by proxy.

For more information, please contact:



Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 406 39 556

Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This is information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

