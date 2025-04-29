Submit Release
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion in Global Electric Mobility Markets

WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

  • Revenue: $21.2 million, an increase of 36.9% compared to $15.5 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $2.5 million, an increase of 11.2% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net Loss: $(845,841), compared to a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents:$1.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Total Assets: $24.0 million, up 22.0% from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Shareholders’ Equity: $9.3 million, an increase of 64.9% compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2023.
  • Ordinary Shares Outstanding: 7,780,000 as of December 31, 2024.

CEO Commentary:

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO, commented,

“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Product Innovation and Expansion

  • Expanded Portfolio: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.
  • Enhanced R&D Investments: Research and development expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.

Dealer Network and Market Expansion

  • International Reach: Expanded to over 50 international dealers, establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.
  • Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

LOBO plans to:

  • Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;
  • Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;
  • Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;
  • Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.
For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
HORIZON IR
Michael Wei
Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
    For the year ended  
    December 31,  
    2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 21,188,606     $ 15,474,918  
Cost of revenues     18,731,995       13,266,821  
Gross Profit     2,456,611       2,208,097  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing expenses     716,021       610,487  
General and administrative expenses     2,020,003       516,187  
Research and development expenses     1,663,445       262,375  
Total operating expenses     4,399,469       1,389,049  
                 
Operating (loss)/income     (1,942,858 )     819,048  
                 
Other expenses (income)                
Interest expense     20       7,508  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries     (836,112 )        
Other income     (380,892 )     (519,784 )
Total other income, net     (1,216,984 )     (512,276 )
                 
(loss)/Income before income tax expense     (725,874 )     1,331,324  
Income tax expense     119,967       344,853  
Net (loss)/Income     (845,841 )     986,471  
                 
Net (loss)/Income     (845,841 )     986,471  
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest     33,005       (16,873 )
Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD     (812,836 )     969,598  
                 
Net (loss)/Income     (845,841 )     986,471  
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (204,541 )     (187,459 )
Total comprehensive (loss) income     (1,050,382 )     799,012  
Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (37,574 )     12,304  
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD   $ (1,012,808 )     786,708  
                 


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
    As of  
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,379,434     $ 470,335  
Restricted cash     510,156       -  
Accounts receivable, net     1,506,894       2,532,551  
Inventories, net     8,592,767       5,737,781  
Short-term investments     -       56,768  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,689,423       7,307,478  
Assets held for sale     1,527,589       -  
Total current assets     21,206,263       16,104,913  
Property and equipment, net     728,438       1,080,747  
Intangible assets, net     871,044       1,916,362  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     1,037,883       569,462  
Deferred tax assets     175,960          
Total Assets     24,019,588       19,671,484  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,217,720     $ 929,816  
Advances from customers     1,843,976       1,555,424  
Other current payables     1,798,252       370,913  
VAT payable     550,439       6,078,846  
Taxes payable     383,719       2,372,646  
Amounts due to related parties     712,410       1,671,371  
Short-term Loan     132,777       -  
Convertible  note payable, net     12,820       -  
Liabilities held for sale     5,486,344       -  
Operating lease liabilities, current     768,544       362,720  
Total current liabilities     13,907,001       13,341,736  
Long-term Loan     236,513       140,847  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     554,366       298,961  
Other payables     -       11,320  
Total liabilities     14,697,880       13,792,864  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Equity:                
Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)     8,630       6,400  
Additional paid-in capital     8,781,273       3,013,333  
Retained earnings     644,930       2,490,044  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (577,762 )     (377,790 )
Statutory reserve     464,637       521,566  
Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity     9,321,708       5,653,553  
Non-controlling interest     -       225,067  
Total Equity     9,321,708       5,878,620  
                 
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 24,019,588     $ 19,671,484  
                 


LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
    2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income     (845,841 )     986,471  
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     1,004,089       722,778  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     (17,815 )        
Changes in fair value of short-term investments     (15,632 )        
Gain on sale of long-term investments     -       13,319  
Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets     370,283       181,791  
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries     (836,112 )     -  
Unrealized loss on assets held for sale     455,938       -  
Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost     11,970       -  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities                
Accounts receivable     617,183       437,684  
Inventories     (4,658,182 )     (2,038,096 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (2,426,075 )     (4,021,436 )
Deferred tax asset     (178,494 )        
Accounts payable     1,386,960       (816,530 )
Advance from customers     1,577,166       1,409,334  
Other current payables     27,650       (42,482 )
VAT payable     108,456       1,222,130  
Taxes payable     815,440       649,355  
Operating lease Liabilities     (332,159 )     (120,936 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (2,935,174 )     (1,416,618 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Interest-free loan to related parties     -       (16,896,831 )
Interest-free loan repaid by related parties     -       20,319,617  
Purchase of short-term investment     (125,075 )     (70,275 )
Sale of short-term investment     71,869       -  
Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments     94,640       -  
Purchase of property and equipment     (325,257 )     (314,197 )
Purchase of intangible assets     -       (985,995 )
Additional consideration paid for Reorganization     -       (1,437,646 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (283,823 )     614,673  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties     8,747,287       4,811,327  
Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties     (9,246,025 )     (3,658,828 )
Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs     1,500,850       -  
Repayments of short-term borrowings             (197,715 )
Proceeds from short-term loan     190,277          
Proceeds of long-term borrowings     239,919       141,225  
Proceeds from additional paid in capital     -       -  
Proceeds from IPO     3,180,963       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,613,271       1,096,009  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     24,983
       (6,558 )
                 
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     1,419,255       287,506  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period     470,335       182,829  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period     1,889,590       470,335  
                 
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period                
Cash, cash equivalents     470,335       182,829  
Restricted cash     -       -  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period     470,335       182,829  
                 
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period                
Cash, cash equivalents     1,379,434       470,335  
Restricted cash     510,156       -  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period     1,889,590       470,335  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Income taxes     (657 )     (239 )
Interest     (20
 )     408  
                 
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS                
Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets     999,805       273,334  
Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment     -       -  
Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note     1,499,150       -  
Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment     19,456       -  
Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries     1,183,624
       -  



