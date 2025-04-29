LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion in Global Electric Mobility Markets

WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Revenue : $21.2 million , an increase of 36.9% compared to $15.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

: , an increase of compared to in fiscal year 2023. Gross Profit : $2.5 million , an increase of 11.2% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

: , an increase of from in fiscal year 2023. Net Loss : $(845,841) , compared to a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023.

: , compared to a net income of in fiscal year 2023. Cash and Cash Equivalents : $1.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

: of December 31, 2024. Total Assets : $24.0 million , up 22.0% from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

: , up from as of December 31, 2023. Shareholders’ Equity : $9.3 million , an increase of 64.9% compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2023.

: , an increase of compared to at the end of 2023. Ordinary Shares Outstanding: 7,780,000 as of December 31, 2024.



CEO Commentary:

Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO, commented,

“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Product Innovation and Expansion

Expanded Portfolio : Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.

: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences. Enhanced R&D Investments: Research and development expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.

Dealer Network and Market Expansion

International Reach : Expanded to over 50 international dealers , establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.

: Expanded to over , establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America. Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

LOBO plans to:

Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;

Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;

Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;

Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)

For the year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 21,188,606 $ 15,474,918 Cost of revenues 18,731,995 13,266,821 Gross Profit 2,456,611 2,208,097 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 716,021 610,487 General and administrative expenses 2,020,003 516,187 Research and development expenses 1,663,445 262,375 Total operating expenses 4,399,469 1,389,049 Operating (loss)/income (1,942,858 ) 819,048 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 20 7,508 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (836,112 ) Other income (380,892 ) (519,784 ) Total other income, net (1,216,984 ) (512,276 ) (loss)/Income before income tax expense (725,874 ) 1,331,324 Income tax expense 119,967 344,853 Net (loss)/Income (845,841 ) 986,471 Net (loss)/Income (845,841 ) 986,471 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest 33,005 (16,873 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD (812,836 ) 969,598 Net (loss)/Income (845,841 ) 986,471 Foreign currency translation adjustments (204,541 ) (187,459 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income (1,050,382 ) 799,012 Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (37,574 ) 12,304 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD $ (1,012,808 ) 786,708





LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) As of December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,379,434 $ 470,335 Restricted cash 510,156 - Accounts receivable, net 1,506,894 2,532,551 Inventories, net 8,592,767 5,737,781 Short-term investments - 56,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,689,423 7,307,478 Assets held for sale 1,527,589 - Total current assets 21,206,263 16,104,913 Property and equipment, net 728,438 1,080,747 Intangible assets, net 871,044 1,916,362 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,037,883 569,462 Deferred tax assets 175,960 Total Assets 24,019,588 19,671,484 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,217,720 $ 929,816 Advances from customers 1,843,976 1,555,424 Other current payables 1,798,252 370,913 VAT payable 550,439 6,078,846 Taxes payable 383,719 2,372,646 Amounts due to related parties 712,410 1,671,371 Short-term Loan 132,777 - Convertible note payable, net 12,820 - Liabilities held for sale 5,486,344 - Operating lease liabilities, current 768,544 362,720 Total current liabilities 13,907,001 13,341,736 Long-term Loan 236,513 140,847 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 554,366 298,961 Other payables - 11,320 Total liabilities 14,697,880 13,792,864 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 8,630 6,400 Additional paid-in capital 8,781,273 3,013,333 Retained earnings 644,930 2,490,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income (577,762 ) (377,790 ) Statutory reserve 464,637 521,566 Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity 9,321,708 5,653,553 Non-controlling interest - 225,067 Total Equity 9,321,708 5,878,620 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 24,019,588 $ 19,671,484





LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (845,841 ) 986,471 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,004,089 722,778 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (17,815 ) Changes in fair value of short-term investments (15,632 ) Gain on sale of long-term investments - 13,319 Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets 370,283 181,791 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (836,112 ) - Unrealized loss on assets held for sale 455,938 - Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost 11,970 - Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 617,183 437,684 Inventories (4,658,182 ) (2,038,096 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,426,075 ) (4,021,436 ) Deferred tax asset (178,494 ) Accounts payable 1,386,960 (816,530 ) Advance from customers 1,577,166 1,409,334 Other current payables 27,650 (42,482 ) VAT payable 108,456 1,222,130 Taxes payable 815,440 649,355 Operating lease Liabilities (332,159 ) (120,936 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,935,174 ) (1,416,618 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Interest-free loan to related parties - (16,896,831 ) Interest-free loan repaid by related parties - 20,319,617 Purchase of short-term investment (125,075 ) (70,275 ) Sale of short-term investment 71,869 - Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments 94,640 - Purchase of property and equipment (325,257 ) (314,197 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (985,995 ) Additional consideration paid for Reorganization - (1,437,646 ) Net cash used in investing activities (283,823 ) 614,673 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties 8,747,287 4,811,327 Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties (9,246,025 ) (3,658,828 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs 1,500,850 - Repayments of short-term borrowings (197,715 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 190,277 Proceeds of long-term borrowings 239,919 141,225 Proceeds from additional paid in capital - - Proceeds from IPO 3,180,963 - Net cash provided by financing activities 4,613,271 1,096,009 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 24,983

(6,558 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,419,255 287,506 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 470,335 182,829 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period 1,889,590 470,335 RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents 470,335 182,829 Restricted cash - - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 470,335 182,829 RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period Cash, cash equivalents 1,379,434 470,335 Restricted cash 510,156 - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period 1,889,590 470,335 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes (657 ) (239 ) Interest (20

) 408 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets 999,805 273,334 Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment - - Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note 1,499,150 - Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment 19,456 - Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries 1,183,624

-





Legal Disclaimer:

