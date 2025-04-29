U.S. HART CARES PRESENTS EAGLE OF FREEDOM AWARD FOR INAUGURAL RX5 CYBER GUARDIANS WORKFORCE TRAINING PROGRAM

US HART CARES Logo

U.S. HART CARES presents Sec. Scott Turner & Rep. Jeff Van Drew the Eagle of Freedom Award for supporting the RX5 Cyber Guardians Workforce Training Program

Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s vision of diversifying and growing new Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence industry in Atlantic City, is the right plan at the right time.” — Assemblywoman Claire Swift

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date: May 2, 2025Time: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.Location: U.S. Humanitarian Aid Response Team CARES “RX5 Cyber EnVision Center,” 3317 AtlanticAvenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401U.S. Humanitarian Aid Response Team CARES ( U.S. HART CARES ) is pleased to present Secretary Scott Turner and Congressman Jeff Van Drew the Eagle of Freedom Award for their support of the Inaugural RX5 Cyber Guardians Workforce Training Program. This award is given in recognition of their support to improve economic sustainability, educational opportunities, increase self-sufficiency and empower Americans.In support of America’s efforts to expand cybersecurity and artificial intelligence workforce training, Congressman Jeff Van Drew sponsored a Cyber Crime Reduction Program (CCRP) grant to non-profit U.S. Humanitarian Aid Response Team CARES to begin training Atlantic City residents with innovative job skills, which will lead to rewarding jobs, while protecting Atlantic City and its infrastructure. After twelve weeks of learning about low voltage electric trade, the first 27 candidates will graduate, with the great honor of having Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Congressman Van Drew’s attend and participate at their graduate program.U.S. HART CARES Chairman Jimmy Whitehead stated, “Atlantic City has a long history of Presidents of the United States visiting the greatest oceanfront city in America, but I believe this is the first time in history that two Members of the Cabinet have visited, first was the Honorable Secretary Dr. Ben Carson when he came and designated the Atlantic City RX5 Cyber EnVision Center to provide RX5 Cybersecurity Workforce Training, and the second is the Honorable Secretary Scott Turner to support the inaugural graduation of the first RX5 Cyber Guardians. We are appreciative of their support to our workforce development efforts.”Assemblywoman Claire Swift stated, “Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s vision of diversifying and growing new Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence industry in Atlantic City, is the right plan at the right time. The non-profit U.S. HART CARES plans of providing state-of-the-art RX5 Cybersecurity Workforce Training is the first step to attracting and growing innovative industry and jobs in Atlantic City.” Atlantic City Councilwoman Maria Lacca stated, “We’re very thankful for Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s extraordinary leadership to ensure Atlantic City’s bright future, and we’re extremely honored to have Secretary Scott Turner’s support of our inaugural RX5 Cyber Guardians graduation. Working together we will create new innovative Cybersecurity and Artificial industry and jobs, which will help make Atlantic City the greatest oceanfront city in America again.”About U.S. HART CARESU.S. Humanitarian Aid Response Team CARES (U.S. HART CARES) is a 501 (c) (3) organization formed in 2017 as a center of excellence in disaster management and humanitarian assistance. U.S. HART CARES provided humanitarian Emergency Disaster Rapid Response and Recovery services after Hurricane Harvey devastation in Houston Texas. U.S. HART CARES provided local workforce training to clean up debris, as well as provide management services towards rebuilding communities and critical infrastructure. U.S. HART CARES provided food and medical supplies following the devastation of Irma and Maria Category 5 hurricanes that tore through Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. From the experiences learned during Harvey and Irma Maria Emergency Disaster Rapid Recovery services, U.S. HART CARES expanded its focus to provide humanitarian assistance in workforce development focused on mitigation solutions to avoid catastrophic cybersecurity attacks on the United States. U.S. HART CARES President Horace Jones Stated, we are addressing the number one critical data and infrastructure challenge that America faces, an emergency shortage of cybersecurity trained workforce. On May 2, 2025, U.S. HART CARES will host its inaugural graduation of its first RX5 Cyber Guardians class in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with the participation of the Honorable Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Honorable Congressman Jeff Van Drew.To learn more about U.S. HART CARES or the CCRP, contact: U.S. HART CARES Chairman Jimmy Whitehead, (202) 438-4484, james (dot) whitehead (at) us-hart (dot) org or U.S. HART CARES President Horace Jones, (443) 800-3794, horace (dot) jones (at) us-hart (dot) org

