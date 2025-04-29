Pelham Dirtbike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

April 29, 2025

Pelham, NH – On Monday, April 28, 2025 at approximately 5:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a dirtbike crash involving two dirtbikes colliding head-on at the end of Tine Avenue in Pelham.

Dylan McCarthy, 20, and Kyle Leblanc, 19, both of Pelham, New Hampshire, were operating dirtbikes in the vicinity of Tina Avenue when they came around a blind corner in opposite directions and collided. Both operators were thrown from their respective dirtbikes causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Leblanc.

McCarthy and Leblanc were both wearing helmets and proper riding attire at the time of the crash, which likely prevented more serious injuries from occurring. It appears as though speed and inattention were the leading causes of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game personnel along with Pelham Police Department and Pelham Fire Department responded to the scene. Leblanc was transported by Pelham Fire Department to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for further treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution and remain alert when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV please visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov.