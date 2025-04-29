SEALSQ’s Quantum-Resistant Secure Microcontrollers Enhance Smart Grid Resilience Amid Rising Environmental and Cyber Threats

Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today highlighted how its quantum-resistant secure microcontrollers can strengthen the resilience of IoT connected devices and networks including electrical grids. The massive blackout that disrupted Spain and Portugal on April 28, 2025, which was triggered by extreme atmospheric conditions, underscores the urgent need for secure, reliable IoT solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure. By securing the IoT ecosystem, SEALSQ’s technology ensures that the data driving smart grids remains trustworthy, even under extreme environmental conditions or cyber threats.

According to Spain’s grid operator, Red Eléctrica (REE), the blackout resulted from temperature-induced vibrations in high-voltage transmission lines (400kV), causing synchronization failures between Spain and France’s electrical systems. This cascade led to the loss of 15 gigawatts of power in seconds, affecting millions of customers. Such environmental disruptions, combined with growing cyber threats, highlight vulnerabilities in aging grid infrastructure.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure microcontrollers address these challenges by securing IoT sensors and monitoring devices deployed across electrical networks. These chips, embedded in devices like substations and transmission line sensors, ensure the authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality of critical environmental and operational data, such as temperature, voltage, and oscillations. Equipped with quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, SEALSQ’s technology protects against next-generation cyberattacks, including those enabled by quantum computing, ensuring grid operators can trust real-time data for decision-making.

“IoT sensors are transforming smart grids by enabling real-time monitoring and automated fault detection,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “However, their effectiveness depends on secure data transmission. Our quantum-resistant microcontrollers safeguard these devices, empowering grid operators to detect anomalies like temperature swings or synchronization issues early and act before failures escalate.”

By integrating SEALSQ’s secure microcontrollers, grid operators can:

Ensure secure, tamper-proof data collection from IoT sensors monitoring environmental and grid parameters.

Protect against cyberattacks that could manipulate or disrupt critical grid communications.

Enable rapid, automated responses to anomalies, such as isolating faulty segments to prevent cascading failures.

Support the integration of renewable energy sources into smart grids by securing data at interconnection points.

As smart grids evolve to incorporate renewable energy and advanced analytics, SEALSQ’s secure IoT architecture enhances reliability, protects against cyber threats, and supports system reconfiguration to minimize power losses. This is critical for maintaining voltage stability and operational efficiency in volatile conditions.

SEALSQ remains committed to protecting global critical infrastructure with cutting-edge, quantum-resistant solutions that address the challenges of an increasingly connected and unpredictable world.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

