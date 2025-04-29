Nano Hearing Aids Expands Payment Options with New HSA/FSA Acceptance

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Hearing Aids, a leading innovator in affordable and OTC hearing solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its payment options to now include Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). This new initiative aims to make OTC hearing aids even more accessible to millions of Americans.

With HSA and FSA eligibility, customers can now use pre-tax dollars to purchase Nano’s cutting-edge hearing aids, significantly lowering out-of-pocket costs. This move underscores Nano’s ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers in hearing aid affordability and ensuring everyone has access to the technology they need to stay connected and confident.

Nano Hearing Aids also recently integrated AfterPay into its Direct-to-Consumer e-commerce platform, providing customers with flexible, interest-free payment options. This initiative, along with other strategic enhancements, is designed to address the perceived affordability barrier and drive broader market adoption.

“We understand that cost can be a major obstacle for many people who need hearing aids,” said Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer of Nano Hearing Aids. “By accepting HSA and FSA payments, we’re making it easier for our customers to invest in their hearing health without added financial stress.”

Nano’s hearing aids are audiologist-designed for mild to moderate hearing loss, OTC compliant and FDA-registered - offered at a fraction of the price of prescriptive devices. With this payment expansion, Nano continues to reinforce its reputation as a customer-first brand revolutionizing the hearing aid industry.

Customers can now select HSA/FSA payment options directly at checkout on www.nanohearingaids.com .

About Nano Hearing Aids

Nano Hearing Aids® has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over almost a decade known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. All Nano products are OTC compliant, and FDA registered. With the launch of Audacity®, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leah Ritz, Director of Marketing and Public Relations

press@nanohearingaids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.