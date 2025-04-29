Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,839 in the last 365 days.

Copa Holdings Files Annual Report Form 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), has filed its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available in the investor relations section of Copa's website at www.copaair.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.

Electronic Link: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings  
Hard Copy Request Link: https://copa.gcs-web.com/printed-materials  


For more information, please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations in the “Contact Us” section of the company’s investor relations website: copa.gcs-web.com.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panama
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Copa Holdings Files Annual Report Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more