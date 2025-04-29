Unstoppable Domains and Pendle Launch .pendle Web3 TLD to Unlock the Future of DeFi Identity

San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for Web3 digital identity, has partnered with Pendle, one of the world’s top 10 DeFi protocols by total value locked (TVL), to launch .pendle, a new top-level domain tailored for decentralized finance and yield innovation.

With over $3.1 billion in TVL across Ethereum, Base, and Sonic chains, Pendle has become a cornerstone of DeFi, enabling users to split principal and yield for fixed income strategies. Now, through this exclusive partnership, users can claim .pendle domains to represent their DeFi identity, build community, and potentially unlock new financial primitives using domain-based smart contracts.

“This is more than a domain—it’s a gateway to programmable identity in DeFi,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “Pendle is redefining yield markets, and together, we’re redefining how people interact with those markets using decentralized identity. A .pendle domain isn’t just a name—it’s a wallet, a profile, a badge of innovation.”

The .pendle domain will serve as a unique identifier for Pendle users, projects, and liquidity providers, helping to power community building, personalized yield dashboards, DAO governance, and potentially on-chain credentialing and reputation systems.

Dang Wong, Growth Lead at Pendle added, “We’re excited to give our community a new way to represent their identity and alignment to the protocol. With .pendle domains, we’re enabling a more personalized connection and flare to those looking to be even more public on their DeFi involvement.”

The .pendle TLD will launch on Base.

About Pendle

Pendle is a decentralized finance protocol that brings fixed income and yield tokenization to DeFi, allowing users to split principal and yield, trade future yield, and build advanced financial strategies. It is deployed across Ethereum, Base, and Sonic, with $3.1B in TVL.

Contact Information:

Pendle Press

hello@pendle.finance

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Sandy Carter press (at) unstopabledomains.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.