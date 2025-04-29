Digital Utilities Ventures Announces Planned Name Change and Corporate Move as Strategic Evolution Continues

Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV) is evolving into Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. , to better reflect its focus on environmental sustainability. The company will continue to advance regenerative agriculture, clean water access, and a net carbon-neutral future through subsidiaries like Easy Energy Systems Technologies and Feed Earth Now .

MANKATO, Minn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV), a leader in regenerative agriculture and clean water technologies, today announced that it is applying for regulatory approval to change its name to Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc., and to migrate the Company from Delaware to Nevada.





“As our company prepares for a new phase of commercialization and investor engagement, the new name more fully reflects our goals of environmental awareness and sustainability,” said Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV. “In short, this coalesces our multiple companies under the environmental umbrella which so aptly describes our sustainable technologies.”

This strategic change reflects DUTV’s continued growth into the environmental / sustainability sector. The company is on a mission to reduce crop waste, promote sustainable forms of agriculture, create access to clean water, and work towards a net carbon-neutral future.

Easy Environmental Solutions will continue to be powered by their key subsidiaries: Easy Energy Systems Technologies, Easy Modular Manufacturing, Lifestyle Dock Company, and Feed Earth Now. “Easy Environmental Solutions readily identifies our company’s focus as we continue to grow our footprint in both the United States and internationally,” said Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development. “Our name now better reflects our mission statement of developing innovative modular technology that will produce green energy sources, promote regenerative agriculture, and provide clean drinking water while simultaneously recycling resources & capturing carbon.”

For more information, visit www.duventures.com or contact us at info@duventures.com.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@duventures.com

