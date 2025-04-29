JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces May Programming

Take a Journey to “EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan,” Create Postcards of Famous Ukiyo-e Prints, and Enter to Win a Japanese Name Seal Handcrafted by Award-winning Artisans

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to announce an array of special events in May, including a special preview event right here in Los Angeles highlighting one of the most exciting projects of the long-awaited “EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan” – “EARTH FOODS 25 | Future of Global Food Sustainability.” Additionally, guests can create postcard versions of three famous ukiyo-e (woodblock) prints, or enter to win their very own personalized hanko – a traditional Japanese name seal handcrafted by award-winning artisans.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ May programming and events:

Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

EARTH FOODS 25 | Future of Global Food Sustainability

Date: Thurs., May 1, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $40 (incl. taxes, etc.)

Take a journey to “EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan” from the comfort of Los Angeles, with a special spotlight on one of its signature pavilions – EARTH MART. The program includes an insightful conversation with the pavilion’s Theme Producer, Mr. Kundo Koyama, who will share the vision behind EARTH FOODS 25 – Thinking About Life Through Food. A curated selection of 25 traditional Japanese ingredients that celebrate Japan’s culinary heritage – with potential to address global food challenges and promote sustainability – this initiative bridges centuries-old food traditions with modern innovations.

The evening concludes with a culinary experience, with dishes prepared by Chef Kuniko Yagi from Pikunico incorporating EARTH FOODS 25 ingredients, such as umeboshi (sour salted plum), kombu (sea kelp), kōji (Japanese fermentation starter), daikon radish, sanshō pepper, anko (red bean paste), pickled vegetables, and citrus varieties like Sudachi and Yuzu from Tokushima Prefecture, along with other unique offerings from Kumamoto Prefecture.

As a special treat, each participant will receive a gift package from SPIRIT Almond, a Los Angeles-based brand known for its Japanese-inspired dry almonds, featuring exclusive flavors incorporating ingredients from EARTH FOODS 25, such as koji salt, miso, and seaweed.

Ukiyo-e Woodblock Print ​Stamp Activation

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025 (until supplies last)

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles introduces a hands-on opportunity to create postcard versions of three famous ukiyo-e prints, originally published by the charismatic Tsutaya Juzaburō (aka "Tsutaju"). ​Two prints, crafted by the artist Sharaku, depict the great kabuki actors Ichikawa Ebizō and Otani Oniji III, and one print is a reproduction by Utamaro, of the ukiyo-e print, Woman with a Glass Noisemaker (Popen). Guests can recreate the traditional woodblock print process, then tag and personalize their creations with a collection of fun, offbeat custom stamps and art supplies. The activity is a great way to learn more and connect with the ukiyo-e history conveyed in the current “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND” exhibition. ​No reservations are required.

Make Your Mark: Customized Hanko Seal Sweepstakes

Dates: Thurs., May 1 – Sat., May 31, 2025

Location: Online

Entrant: Newsletter subscribers and social media followers

For those looking to elevate their signature, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is offering two lucky winners the chance to receive their very own personalized hanko – a traditional Japanese name seal handcrafted by award-winning artisans. As visitors to Japan quickly discover, the ancient tradition of hanko seals as a form of signature – dating back to 57 AD when the practice of seal-making arrived in Japan from China – remains a vital part of everyday life. Two winners will receive a custom-made hanko (valued at $200) meticulously crafted over 4-6 hours with techniques handed down through generations. These exquisite personal seals will feature your name (rendered in katakana for non-Japanese names), with unique designs thoughtfully created by the artisans themselves.

No purchase required to enter; simply follow the instructions listed online . Please note, the giveaway is only open to legal residents, eighteen years of age or older, of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia.

Hirokazu Kore-eda: An American Cinematheque Retrospective

Dates: Sat., May 10 – Sun., May 11, 2025

Times: Visit website for the full schedule and corresponding locations

Locations: Aero Theatre; Egyptian Theatre

Fee: $22 (General Admission) / $17 (American Cinematheque Member)

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, in partnership with the American Cinematheque, proudly presents an in-person retrospective celebrating acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. A leading voice in contemporary Japanese cinema, Kore-eda is known for his deeply humanistic films that explore family, memory, and the complexity of human relationships. With an elegant visual style and naturalistic approach to performance, his work has earned international acclaim, including the Palme d’Or at Cannes for “Shoplifters.” This retrospective highlights some of his most essential works and celebrates his newest critically acclaimed television series, “Asura.”

Kore-eda’s cinema asks essential questions about belonging, connection, and the social structures that both sustain and constrain us, all while maintaining a deep compassion for his characters’ struggles and triumphs. In “Still Walking,” Kore-eda examines the complex familial dynamics that accompany themes of grief, as he delicately interrogates the traditional family structure by normalizing remarriage and providing space for his characters, across various generations, to discuss the evolution of such values in contemporary Japanese society. Working across documentary and fiction, he has crafted intimate narratives which reveal emotional truths with quiet power and precision.

All films are in Japanese with English subtitles.

