Greymatter.io’s Intelligent Service Mesh Solutions Now Available Through Carahsoft's SEWP V and ITES Contracts

Contract Additions Expands Availability of Trusted Enterprise Zero Trust Networking Platform to Public Sector Agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greymatter.io Inc., a leader in Zero Trust Networking (ZTN), and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Greymatter.io’s Zero Trust Networking platform has been added to Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Greymatter.io’s zero trust solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership by joining Carahsoft’s NASA SEWP and ITES-SW2 contracts, through which we can help Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal agencies accelerate mission-critical innovation, scale faster and secure every connection across cloud, multicloud, 5G and edge computing infrastructures with a quick and simple procurement process,” said Honey Elias, Greymatter.io SVP, Operations.

The inclusion of Greymatter.io’s enterprise Zero Trust Networking platform on Carahsoft’s NASA SEWP and ITES-SW2 contracts provides Government agencies, specifically within the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC), a simplified procurement process for Greymatter.io’s next generation solutions. Greymatter.io provides an intelligent platform with award-winning service mesh features, designed to optimize and secure the continuous flow of data and applications across DevSecOps and NetSecOps pipelines. Its secure, automated tools monitor and manage distributed systems in real time, simplifying operations across complex cloud and hybrid environments while upholding zero trust security policies to protect critical data and applications.

As an enterprise Zero Trust Networking platform provider with IL6+ accreditation, C2E readiness and 100% cloud-agnosticism, Greymatter.io has been continuously trusted and selected for more than seven years by the U.S. Government, The DoD and IC to support the world’s most demanding missions.

“What sets Greymatter.io apart? Our end-to-end integration delivers unparalleled security through automated service identity management, resource-level policy enforcement, and real-time audit and telemetry capture. We're enabling mission-critical use cases across industries,” said Chris Holmes, CEO, Greymatter.io.

“The addition of Greymatter.io’s solutions to Carahsoft’s SEWP V and ITES-SW2 contracts enhances the procurement process for agencies seeking to bolster the security, communication and observability of their IT environments,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions. “This collaboration enables Carahsoft and our reseller network to equip DoD and IC agencies with a reliable platform that strengthens operational resilience and drives mission success.”

“Greymatter.io Inc is a longstanding partner with extensive experience trusted by Public Sector customers organizations to enhance zero trust strategies for securing data, APIs, and applications and this extension of our relationship will allow us to unlock even more value for the customer and ultimately improve the nation’s defense operations, mission-critical communications, and resilience against cyber threats," said Jon Holmes-Greymatter.io CTO

Greymatter.io’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at greymatter@carahsoft.com or explore Greymatter’s solutions here.

About Greymatter.io

Greymatter.io is a recognized leader in Zero Trust Networking, providing secure service connectivity across hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments. With compliance to standards, such as FIPS, NIST, and GDPR, Greymatter.io is the preferred choice for enterprises with high security and compliance needs. We specialize in automating secure service connectivity for cloud-to-edge use cases.

Our industry leading Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) platform simplifies cloud and network operations. Greymatter delivers secure service connectivity automatically, securing cloud, mobile networks, and edge computing by verifying every transaction, enforcing encryption, and ensuring explicit policy control across the entire fabric. This reduces complexity, lowers costs, and enhances security, allowing organizations to efficiently manage and protect their cloud-native applications, APIs, and services.

Contact

Taylor Johnson

(877) 356-3011

connect@greymatter.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.