Acuity Insights Hosts Virtual Higher Education Summit Featuring Leading Voices in Admissions and Program Innovation

This year’s theme – “Thriving Through Change” – equips attendees for holistic success in an evolving academic landscape, as they explore the latest strategies for driving student and program success

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces its annual Holistic Success Summit , a free, two-day virtual event that will run from Tuesday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The Summit will bring together like-minded education professionals and offer a customizable experience, allowing attendees to choose from a range of sessions and topics, including:

Student recruitment and retention

Student and program success

The impact of AI on higher education

Competency-Based Medical Education

Innovations in admissions and program management



“As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, it’s more important than ever for leaders to come together, share insights, and build strategies for lasting impact,” says Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “The Holistic Success Summit creates a space for exactly that—bringing together bold ideas, expert perspectives, and practical tools over two days of dynamic learning. We’re proud to support a community of changemakers who are not only adapting to change but shaping the future of education.”

Keynote Speaker Spotlights:

Dr. Jay Van Bavel

Dr. Van Bavel is a Professor of Psychology and Neural Science at New York University, where he directs the Social Identity & Morality Lab. He co-authored The Power of Us and holds degrees from the University of Alberta, the University of Toronto, and The Ohio State University. Dr. Van Bavel’s research explores how social identities and morality influence the mind, brain, and behaviour, using methods like neuroimaging, social cognition, and computational social science.

In his keynote session, “Thriving through Technological Change,” Dr. Van Bavel will discuss the ever-evolving AI and technology landscape and how to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Sachi Kurl

Shachi Kurl is President of the Angus Reid Institute, a Canadian non-profit focused on independent public opinion research. She frequently provides political analysis for major outlets like CBC, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times, and moderated British Columbia’s 2020 provincial election debate. A former political reporter, Kurl is a recipient of the prestigious Jack Webster Award for Best TV Reporting.

In her keynote session, “Thriving Through Societal Changes”, Kurl will provide valuable insights into understanding societal trends and adapting strategies to remain relevant and resilient in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. David Yeager

Dr. Yeager is the Associate Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. His studies focus on how social, structural, and physiological factors influence adolescent development and aims to identify ways to shape youth outcomes through positive psychological interventions.

In his keynote session, “Thriving Through Generational Change”, Dr. Yeager will discuss how institutions can respond to a rapidly evolving cultural, technological, and generational landscape and how they can foster environments where today’s students not only succeed, but thrive.

Who is the Holistic Success Summit for?

The Summit is designed for higher education professionals and leaders, including:

Admissions and Enrollment management leaders – Provosts, Registrars, Deans, Directors, and their teams.

Program Management leaders in health sciences – Academic and Student Success Deans, Directors, and their teams.

Educational Technology and IT leaders – Deans and Directors of EdTech, IT, and Instructional Design in health sciences disciplines.



Additional speakers include:

Dr. Kelly Dore, Co-founder and VP, Science and Innovation, Acuity Insights, Associate Professor, McMaster University

And many more!



Register now for the Holistic Success Summit .

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

