Vodafone Business and Fortinet Expand Global Partnership to Secure Hybrid Work

Vodafone Business expands its converged networking and cybersecurity services powered by the Fortinet Unified SASE solution to new global markets.

Vodafone Business has been also designated “Fortinet Global Partner” due to its expertise in designing, deploying, and managing secure connected enterprise solutions globally.

LONDON and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Vodafone Business and Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced an expanded global partnership, extending the reach of their converged networking and cybersecurity services to additional countries across Europe and Asia, as well as the United States. Together, the two companies are helping businesses deliver on the connectivity needs of today’s hybrid workforce and confront the growing volume and sophistication of cyberthreats by converging networking and security into a single, seamless service.

Large and medium-sized enterprises in Germany and in other European markets as well as multinational businesses served through Vodafone Business International can now benefit from Vodafone Business Secure Networking Services.

These services integrate Fortinet’s industry-leading software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and FortiSASE cloud-based security solutions to help organizations secure their networks. They provide employees with the same secure, reliable access to their work applications regardless of their location all with a single view across network health visibility, performance dashboards, and customizable reports. With connectivity across 192 countries, Vodafone Business offers the scale and reach needed to support secure digital transformation worldwide.

Today’s announcement, with Vodafone Business attaining the “Fortinet Global Partner” status, underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting regional and international organizations across their IT and operational technology (OT) environments. The value proposition also helps enterprises in meeting cybersecurity compliance standards and requirements.

This milestone comes amid a surge in cybersecurity incidences, including malware, data breaches, and social engineering, which rose significantly in the European Union in the first half of 2024, according to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

Marika Auramo, CEO of Vodafone Business, said: “Cybersecurity is an increasing concern for our customers both in-country and cross-border. The breadth and depth of our global partnership with Fortinet means we can provide customers with the benefits of new digital connectivity to more places whilst ensuring that their digital assets, employees, partners and users are protected.”

Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales, Fortinet added: “As organizations digitize and scale across borders, secure connectivity is no longer optional—it’s essential. Our expanded partnership with Vodafone enables us to deliver unified SASE solutions that combine advanced security with exceptional performance so enterprises can confidently connect users, devices, and apps anywhere in the world.”

Under the Vodafone Business and Fortinet partnership, businesses can purchase integrated services tailored to their needs and supported by Vodafone Business cybersecurity and managed network service experts. Customers can choose from four management options, including 24x7, co-managed network and security, various service-level guarantees, and professional services, including service discovery, design, implementation, and training.

By combining their global reach and deep security expertise, Vodafone Business and Fortinet empower companies to detect and respond to threats swiftly, reducing risk while protecting operations and customer trust.

Vodafone Business and Fortinet will work together to further enhance sovereign compliant network operations center (NOC) and secure operations center (SOC) services. Vodafone Business recently opened a cybersecurity center in Düsseldorf, Germany, which will be home to more than 100 cybersecurity experts to help protect enterprise customers of all sizes from online threats.

Increased automation and AI networking experiences as part of Vodafone Business Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Platform is another area of focus for Vodafone Business and Fortinet. NaaS meets customer digital transformation needs by bringing together Vodafone’s software-based connectivity products and services, including SD-WAN, SASE/SSE, and Wireless and Fixed Internet Transport Services. It gives customers, or Vodafone Business managed services teams on their behalf, greater flexibility to buy, configure, and manage services to meet their specific dynamic business and AI application demands.

Vodafone Business Secure Networking offers organizations several future-proofed managed solutions connecting their users, devices, and machinery. They are:

Vodafone Business Secure Firewall with Fortinet delivers a comprehensive managed security service to set up, operate, run, manage, and maintain customer firewalls in a highly secure manner.

Vodafone Business Secure SD-WAN with Fortinet, which is ideal for organizations that need to ensure that their operations meet security and compliance regulation, and who need a secure, reliable, and agile network as they embrace the advantages of moving workloads to the cloud.

Vodafone Business FortiSASE is aimed at customers looking to adopt flexible, robust, and secure hybrid work.



More information around the partnership and Vodafone Business’ offerings can be found here.

About Vodafone Group

everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams ("CERTS"), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

