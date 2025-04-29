Brazilian Rare Earths March 2025 Quarterly Report

SYDNEY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (‘BRE’) presents its quarterly report for the period ended 31 March 2025. Key highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter included:

Record exploration success continues at Monte Alto

New exploration results at Monte Alto increased the continuity, depth and scale of the ultra-high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralised envelope, that remains open along strike and at depth

Ultra-high-grade rare earth intercepts up to 45.7% TREO, including standout grades of 69,558 ppm NdPr and 11,696 ppm of DyTb

New record assays for niobium at 17,092 ppm Nb 2 O 5 and tantalum at 962 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , with near record grades of scandium at 382 ppm Sc 2 O 3 and uranium at 5,781 ppm U 3 O 8

O and tantalum at 962 ppm Ta O , with near record grades of scandium at 382 ppm Sc O and uranium at 5,781 ppm U O Drilling extended the thick horizons of shallow high-grade monazite-sand mineralisation - including 18m at 6.8% TREO from surface

Multiple regional discoveries and airborne magnetics indicate a larger, interconnected high-grade mineral system extending +4 km beyond the maiden Monte Alto deposit





Pelé confirmed as district-scale high-grade rare earth project

Exploration at Pelé Target 1 delivered discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5% TREO

High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO, including NdPr: 23,217 ppm | DyTb: 938 ppm | Nb 2 O 5 : 5,011 ppm | Sc 2 O 3 : 381 ppm | Ta 2 O 5 : 248 ppm | U 3 O 8 : 1,100 ppm

O : 5,011 ppm | Sc O : 381 ppm | Ta O : 248 ppm | U O : 1,100 ppm Successful drilling extended large, shallow horizons of high-grade monazite-sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681 ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb





Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project unlocks new province-scale value pathways

BRE and Rio Tinto replaced the US$40m bauxite production-linked milestone payment with a fixed priced US$1.00/wet tonne royalty on future bauxite sales, providing greater funding flexibility

56,919 metres of historic drilling confirmed thick, high-grade bauxite intervals - including 27.5 metres at 51.3% total available alumina content - with low levels of reactive silica and iron

Re-assays of 1,275 bauxite samples revealed a new gallium discovery with exceptional grades of up to 190 ppm Ga 2 O 3 , and a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga 2 O 3

O , and a mean grade of 75 ppm Ga O Given the potential scale and quality of the bauxite-gallium prospects, RPM Global has been appointed to expedite a JORC-compliant bauxite and gallium Mineral Resource and Scoping Study





Strong financial position

At 31 March 2025, BRE held A$75.4 million in cash

Well funded for planned exploration and feasibility work programs through 2026





A link to full details of the quarterly report can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com

www.brazilianrareearths.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.