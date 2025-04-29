Submit Release
Vireo Growth Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 9, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it will release its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025 before the market opens.

Vireo Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-672-2415 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/968886697.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury
Chief Accounting Officer
investor@vireogrowth.com
(612) 314-8995


