Alpha Sigma Capital Research Publishes New Report on Bittensor (TAO), Decentralized “Neural Internet” Model

The Sleeping Decentralized AI Giant

Tampa, FL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research has released an in-depth report on Bittensor (TAO), a pioneering project aiming to build a decentralized, open-source “neural internet” to democratize AI development and access. The report highlights how Bittensor contrasts sharply with the prevailing model—where a handful of corporate giants control data, compute, and advanced models—by implementing a peer-to-peer network in which AI models collaborate, compete, and are financially rewarded according to the value they contribute to the system. .

Key Findings

Decentralization vs. Centralization

Problem with Current AI Landscape: Corporate titans (e.g., OpenAI, Google, Meta) aggregate massive datasets, proprietary compute resources, and closed-source models, creating high barriers to entry for smaller innovators.

Corporate titans (e.g., OpenAI, Google, Meta) aggregate massive datasets, proprietary compute resources, and closed-source models, creating high barriers to entry for smaller innovators. Bittensor’s Alternative: A peer-to-peer network where any participant can contribute compute or model outputs; contributions are evaluated and rewarded in TAO tokens governed by the network’s Yuma Consensus.





The “Neural Internet” Vision

Collaborative Competition: Models hosted on Bittensor compete across subnets , specialized mini-markets within the broader network, ranked by validators on criteria like accuracy, efficiency, and novelty.

Models hosted on Bittensor compete across , specialized mini-markets within the broader network, ranked by validators on criteria like accuracy, efficiency, and novelty. Incentive Alignment: TAO tokens facilitate staking, governance, transaction fees, and reward distribution—mirroring Bitcoin’s proof-of-work incentives but for machine intelligence.





Founding and Governance

Leadership: Co-founded in 2019 by Jacob Robert Steeves (ex-Google engineer) and Ala Shabaana , operating under the OpenTensor Foundation.

Co-founded in 2019 by (ex-Google engineer) and , operating under the OpenTensor Foundation. Decentralized Governance: TAO token holders vote on protocol upgrades, emission schedules, and subnet parameters through on-chain governance proposals.

To read the full research report, visit [LINK].

Stay connected with ASC Research on Substack. Subscribe at Alpha Sigma Capital Research | Substack.



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

DISCLAIMER

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.



Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.



The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.



Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.



Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

Sandra Ditore info (at) alphasigma.fund

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.