Premier Truck Rental Welcomes Holly Brown as Chief Revenue Officer

The hire of Holly Brown as CRO positions PTR for accelerated growth and innovation in the equipment rental space.

Fort Wayne, IN, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and trailer rental company, is pleased to announce that Holly Brown has joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Holly joins the PTR team with decades of demonstrated success leading sales and marketing organizations across diverse industries. Her emphasis on customer success, scalable growth strategies, and effective leadership will support PTR’s continued growth in the truck and trailer rental sector.

In her new role as CRO, Brown will lead PTR’s sales, marketing, and remarketing teams, spearheading growth initiatives, driving cross-functional alignment and capturing new market opportunities.

“Holly’s appointment as CRO marks an exciting step forward for PTR,” said Jason Gold, CEO of PTR. “Her leadership is already driving meaningful conversations around aligning our sales, marketing, and remarketing efforts, optimizing our pipeline, and sharpening our go-to-market strategy. I’m confident her expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our growth. We’re pleased to welcome her to the team.”

"I'm honored to join the PTR team as their Chief Revenue Officer and am excited to pave the way in shaping scalable revenue models while prioritizing customer satisfaction and long-term retention," says Brown.

Under Holly’s leadership, PTR will strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service while driving innovation through customized rental solutions and maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Premier Truck Rental is proud to welcome Holly Brown to the team and looks forward to the positive impact that her leadership will have on the company’s continued growth and success. To learn more about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

