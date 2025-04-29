Schindler Elevator Corporation Launches Schindler 5000, New Machine-Room-Less Elevator

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schindler Elevator Corporation, a leading provider of elevators, escalators and moving walks, announces the launch of the Schindler 5000 – a machine-room-less (MRL) elevator designed for low- to mid-rise offices, hotels, hospitals, apartment complexes, and more.





Available in most US markets, the Schindler 5000 advances Schindler’s MRL offering with taller cars, larger entrances, load capacities up to 5,000 lb., and travel speeds up to 350 feet per minute (fpm), all while requiring less building space.

The Schindler 5000 is a leader in energy-efficient machine room-less elevators in North America, as evidenced by annual energy consumption data reported in Environmental Product Declarations (EPD). It comes equipped with Schindler’s innovative regenerative drive system that reduces energy consumption by up to 30%, along with LED lighting and an automatic sleep mode to conserve power when the elevator is not in use.

The elevator is readily enabled for the Building IoT (Internet of Things) portfolio of services, which allows connection to a range of digital options. This connectivity provides building owners and managers with the comprehensive tools needed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce equipment downtime, keeping tenants and visitors moving seamlessly.

The Schindler 5000’s optimized design minimizes building interfaces through multiple intelligently-designed components. The Door Frame Cabinet (DFC) consolidates the control, inspection and test panel, transfer switch, connectivity hub, and electrical disconnects into one easy-to-access assembly. Additionally, the Suspension Traction Media (STM) further saves shaft space with a 70% smaller motor and traction sheaves compared to traditional systems.

“Our vision extends beyond mere transportation; we aim to offer the smartest and most efficient mobility solutions for building owners, architects, general contractors, and the general public,” says Ray Bisson, CEO, Schindler Elevator Corporation. “The Schindler 5000 was developed with a future-ready design that meets the demands of today and anticipates the needs of tomorrow. It takes our proven machine-room-less technology to new levels by enhancing building space utilization and providing a comfortable and safe ride for passengers.”

About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

For more information, visit www.schindler.com

Schindler 5000 Machine-Room-Less Elevator A rendering example of what the Schindler 5000 looks like when installed in the elevator shaft, providing a design without the need for a machine room. Schindler Elevator Interior Button Fixtures A rendering to show what the inside of a Schindler 5000 elevator could look like. This design can be modified based on customer preference. Schindler 5000 Elevator A rendered look at the latest MLR elevator from Schindler Elevator Corporation. The new Schindler 5000 features a machine-room-less design.

