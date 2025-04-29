CardCash Expands Strategic Artificial Intelligence Implementation to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Decision-Making

AI-Powered Digital Transformation Accelerates Growth Potential in Leading Gift Card Marketplace

SCHAUMBURG, IL, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced the strategic expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools across its operations to streamline internal processes, minimize manual workload, and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

The Company has been implementing practical AI systems across multiple departments, focusing on tangible operational improvements that deliver efficiency gains that enhance productivity and performance.

Strategic AI Implementation Driving Operational Excellence

In the marketing department, CardCash recently deployed a sophisticated internal AI tool that evaluates outgoing customer communications for clarity, tone consistency, and content completeness. This innovative tool has transformed a formerly labor-intensive review process requiring multiple team members into a streamlined, automated system. This system not only identifies potential issues but provides constructive feedback on how messages may be received by consumers, enabling faster deployment of more effective communications.

This application exemplifies the Company’s broader strategy of using AI to create smarter, more efficient, workflows that allow team members for focus on higher-value activities.

From Customer Insight to Strategic Advantage

Additional initiatives are progressing in customer support operations, where advanced AI models are being utilized to analyze and categorize service tickets, identifying recurring issues and patterns. This visibility allows support teams to recognize emerging trends earlier and prioritize higher-impact improvements.

CardCash is also developing tools designed to make data more accessible — enabling non-technical team members to easily access actionable insights from company databases.

"Our AI implementation strategy is fundamentally about operational excellence," said Tom Butt, Chief Technology Officer at CardCash. "We're developing targeted solutions that eliminate inefficiencies in background processes—allowing our teams to dedicate more time to strategic problem-solving and less to routine administrative tasks."

"This systematic expansion of AI capabilities represents a core component of our broader operational efficiency initiatives," stated Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify. "By strategically deploying these technologies across key business functions, we're not only reducing operational costs but also enhancing our ability to scale operations while maintaining service quality—creating sustainable value for our stakeholders."

CardCash plans to continue developing targeted AI solutions throughout 2025, prioritizing tools that enhance speed, accuracy, and day-to-day productivity across all operational departments.



For more information, visit www.cardcash.com .

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

IR@giftifyinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.